MIDDLETON — On May 21, the local teams in the Snake River Valley conference concluded the 2022 IHSAA Track and Field State Championships.
Among the local athletes, there were eight individual champions crowned and three champion relay teams, along with 17 top five finishes not including the state champions.
Additionally, through their efforts in the state track meet, the Lady Grizzlies team were crowned the 2022 State Champions as a team, scoring 84 points overall.
The following results include each local athlete that participated in the 2022 IHSAA State Championships.
Girls
Team Scores:
1. Fruitland, 84
4. Weiser, 52
11. Payette, 29
Fruitland
Lydia Lindsey, freshman
100 Meters — 1st, 12.52
200 Meters — 1st, 25.92, PR
4x100 Relay — 1st, 49.94
High Jump — 2nd, 5’4”
Ambri Hart, junior
200 Meters — 7th, 28.24
4x100 Relay — 1st, 49.94
Medley Relay — 1st, 1:52.61
Emma Hillam, senior
800 Meters — 1st, 2:15.72
1600 Meters — 1st, 5:11.89
3200 Meters — 1st, 11:15.43
Medley Relay — 1st, 1:52.61
Braylee Peterson, sophomore
1600 Meters — 14th, 6:11.80
3200 Meters — 12th, 13:47.83
Maddie Hardy, junior
3200 Meters — 14th, 14:39.20
Aleksi Drollinger, freshman
4x100 Relay — 1st, 49.94
4x200 Relay — 6th, 1:51.94
Medley Relay — 1st, 1:52.61
Long Jump — 16th, 14’4.5”
Zoey Berry, sophomore
400 Meters — 12th, 1:05.03
4x100 Relay — 1st, 49.94
4x200 Relay — 6th, 1:51.94
Medley Relay — 1st, 1:52.61
Baylee Rawlinson, freshman
High Jump — T11th, 4’8”
4x200 Relay — 6th, 1:51.94
Sybil McGinnis, freshman
4x200 Relay — 6th, 1:51.94
Weiser
Kailee Lerew, freshman
4x200 Relay — 3rd, 1:49.31
4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:08.39
Mattie Shirts, junior
400 Meters — 2nd, 1:00.61
4x200 Relay — 3rd, 1:49.31
4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:08.39
Triple Jump — 4th, 34’10.25”, PR
Kylee Quinton, junior
800 Meters — 2nd, 2:17, PR
1600 Meters — 3rd, 5:24.68, PR
4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:08.39
Medley Relay — 3rd, 1:54.47
Matlin Wolery, senior
Discus — 11th, 91’4”
Shae Kunz, senior
Pole Vault — 6th, 9’
4x200 Relay — 3rd, 1:49.31
Medley Relay — 3rd, 1:54.47
Kate Davies, junior
4x200 Relay — 3rd, 1:49.31
4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:08.39
Medley Relay — 3rd, 1:54.47
Kamryn Doty, freshman
Medley Relay — 3rd, 1:54.47
Whitney Turner, junior
Discus — 16th, 73’10”
Samantha Despain, senior
Long Jump — 14th, 14’10”
Payette
Sydney Denison, senior
Pole Vault — 3rd, 9’6”
Long Jump — 1st, 17’11.5”, PR
Triple Jump — 1st, 36’10.5”, PR
Tanita Arendt, senior
100 Meters — N/A, 13.34
Triple Jump — 6th, 34’, PR
Boys
Team Scores:
T7. Fruitland, 37
T9. Payette, 27
16. Weiser, 5
Fruitland
Luke Barinaga, junior
100 Meters — N/A, 11.81
200 Meters — N/A, 23.69
4x100 Relay — DNF
Long Jump — 5th, 20’11”
Atticus Andersen, senior
800 Meters — 5th, 2:01.68, PR
1600 Meters — 13th, 5:00.17
3200 Meters — 12th, 10:49.21
Brodie Greif, senior
800 Meters — 15th, 2:09.74
Jacob Pett, senior
1600 Meters — 10th, 4:50.14
Ethan Starr, sophomore
1600 Meters — 15th, 5:05.43
3200 Meters — 13th, 10:58.11
Caleb Davis, junior
110m Hurdles — 3rd, 15.54, PR
4x100 Relay — DNF
High Jump — 3rd, 6’
Pole Vault — 9th, 12’
Marcus Jones, junior
Shot Put — 9th, 44’9.5”
Discus — 2nd, 142’9”, PR
Haiden Carroll, senior
Shot Put — 14th, 39’9”
Jake Larson, junior
Triple Jump — 12th, 38’5.5”
Theo Jackson, junior
4x100 Relay — DNF
Triple Jump — 5th, 41’4.75”
Chandan Husfloen, sophomore
4x100 Relay — DNF
Payette
Levi Bennett, sophomore
200 Meters — 3rd, 23.32
400 Meters — 4th, 51.80
Pole Vault — 8th, 12’
Jim Ayers, senior
110m Hurdles — N/A, 18.96
300m Hurdles — N/A, 45.28
Cace Lewis, senior
High Jump — 1st, 6’2”
Long Jump — 4th, 20’11”
Tyler Feeley, sophomore
300m Hurdles — N/A, 47.96
Pole Vault — T10th, 11’6”
Weiser
Colton Foster, senior
400 Meters — N/A, 54.63
Tristan McMahill, junior
Shot Put — 7th, 45’1.5”
Daniel Rodriguez, senior
Discus — 10th, 112’2”
Xander Gray, freshman
Long Jump — 10th, 19’7.75”
