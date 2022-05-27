Purchase Access

MIDDLETON — On May 21, the local teams in the Snake River Valley conference concluded the 2022 IHSAA Track and Field State Championships.

Among the local athletes, there were eight individual champions crowned and three champion relay teams, along with 17 top five finishes not including the state champions.

Additionally, through their efforts in the state track meet, the Lady Grizzlies team were crowned the 2022 State Champions as a team, scoring 84 points overall.

The following results include each local athlete that participated in the 2022 IHSAA State Championships.

Girls

Team Scores:

1. Fruitland, 84

4. Weiser, 52

11. Payette, 29

Fruitland

Lydia Lindsey, freshman

100 Meters — 1st, 12.52

200 Meters — 1st, 25.92, PR

4x100 Relay — 1st, 49.94

High Jump — 2nd, 5’4”

Ambri Hart, junior

200 Meters — 7th, 28.24

4x100 Relay — 1st, 49.94

Medley Relay — 1st, 1:52.61

Emma Hillam, senior

800 Meters — 1st, 2:15.72

1600 Meters — 1st, 5:11.89

3200 Meters — 1st, 11:15.43

Medley Relay — 1st, 1:52.61

Braylee Peterson, sophomore

1600 Meters — 14th, 6:11.80

3200 Meters — 12th, 13:47.83

Maddie Hardy, junior

3200 Meters — 14th, 14:39.20

Aleksi Drollinger, freshman

4x100 Relay — 1st, 49.94

4x200 Relay — 6th, 1:51.94

Medley Relay — 1st, 1:52.61

Long Jump — 16th, 14’4.5”

Zoey Berry, sophomore

400 Meters — 12th, 1:05.03

4x100 Relay — 1st, 49.94

4x200 Relay — 6th, 1:51.94

Medley Relay — 1st, 1:52.61

Baylee Rawlinson, freshman

High Jump — T11th, 4’8”

4x200 Relay — 6th, 1:51.94

Sybil McGinnis, freshman

4x200 Relay — 6th, 1:51.94

Weiser

Kailee Lerew, freshman

4x200 Relay — 3rd, 1:49.31

4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:08.39

Mattie Shirts, junior

400 Meters — 2nd, 1:00.61

4x200 Relay — 3rd, 1:49.31

4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:08.39

Triple Jump — 4th, 34’10.25”, PR

Kylee Quinton, junior

800 Meters — 2nd, 2:17, PR

1600 Meters — 3rd, 5:24.68, PR

4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:08.39

Medley Relay — 3rd, 1:54.47

Matlin Wolery, senior

Discus — 11th, 91’4”

Shae Kunz, senior

Pole Vault — 6th, 9’

4x200 Relay — 3rd, 1:49.31

Medley Relay — 3rd, 1:54.47

Kate Davies, junior

4x200 Relay — 3rd, 1:49.31

4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:08.39

Medley Relay — 3rd, 1:54.47

Kamryn Doty, freshman

Medley Relay — 3rd, 1:54.47

Whitney Turner, junior

Discus — 16th, 73’10”

Samantha Despain, senior

Long Jump — 14th, 14’10”

Payette

Sydney Denison, senior

Pole Vault — 3rd, 9’6”

Long Jump — 1st, 17’11.5”, PR

Triple Jump — 1st, 36’10.5”, PR

Tanita Arendt, senior

100 Meters — N/A, 13.34

Triple Jump — 6th, 34’, PR

Boys

Team Scores:

T7. Fruitland, 37

T9. Payette, 27

16. Weiser, 5

Fruitland

Luke Barinaga, junior

100 Meters — N/A, 11.81

200 Meters — N/A, 23.69

4x100 Relay — DNF

Long Jump — 5th, 20’11”

Atticus Andersen, senior

800 Meters — 5th, 2:01.68, PR

1600 Meters — 13th, 5:00.17

3200 Meters — 12th, 10:49.21

Brodie Greif, senior

800 Meters — 15th, 2:09.74

Jacob Pett, senior

1600 Meters — 10th, 4:50.14

Ethan Starr, sophomore

1600 Meters — 15th, 5:05.43

3200 Meters — 13th, 10:58.11

Caleb Davis, junior

110m Hurdles — 3rd, 15.54, PR

4x100 Relay — DNF

High Jump — 3rd, 6’

Pole Vault — 9th, 12’

Marcus Jones, junior

Shot Put — 9th, 44’9.5”

Discus — 2nd, 142’9”, PR

Haiden Carroll, senior

Shot Put — 14th, 39’9”

Jake Larson, junior

Triple Jump — 12th, 38’5.5”

Theo Jackson, junior

4x100 Relay — DNF

Triple Jump — 5th, 41’4.75”

Chandan Husfloen, sophomore

4x100 Relay — DNF

Payette

Levi Bennett, sophomore

200 Meters — 3rd, 23.32

400 Meters — 4th, 51.80

Pole Vault — 8th, 12’

Jim Ayers, senior

110m Hurdles — N/A, 18.96

300m Hurdles — N/A, 45.28

Cace Lewis, senior

High Jump — 1st, 6’2”

Long Jump — 4th, 20’11”

Tyler Feeley, sophomore

300m Hurdles — N/A, 47.96

Pole Vault — T10th, 11’6”

Weiser

Colton Foster, senior

400 Meters — N/A, 54.63

Tristan McMahill, junior

Shot Put — 7th, 45’1.5”

Daniel Rodriguez, senior

Discus — 10th, 112’2”

Xander Gray, freshman

Long Jump — 10th, 19’7.75”



