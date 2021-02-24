Ladies Night Out reconvenes after months-long break

Gospel singers Ron and Kathy Green, of McCall, will be perform a 40-minute concert before the speaker at the upcoming Ladies Night Out on March 2.

PAYETTE

For the first time in several months after having taken a break due to the pandemic, Treasure Valley Connection will be hosting a Ladies Night Out in March.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the banquet room at the Hideaway Grill, 1630 First Ave. S.; doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The theme for March is "A Song in Your Heart," and will feature special guest Gospel singers Ron and Kathy Green, of McCall. The couple call their musical ministry "Reflections of Love," and will be presenting a 40-minute concert before the speaker. The Greens travel professionally and have s number of CDs available for purchase that evening.

Judy Gordon, of Boise, will be speaking on life's choices and how they make a difference in lives.

The cost for the event and meal is $12 and is payable at the door. Those with special diets may request other items from the the menu.

This is a non-denominational monthly event and anyone may attend.

Reservations should be made for the event by Monday; by calling or texting Wanda Lehmkuhl (208) 739-5030 or emailing wanda@fmtc.com.

Seating is limited so those interested should make reservations as soon as possible.

Lehmkuhl is chairwoman of the local organization which is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries, a worldwide effort to encourage and strengthen people through faith.

Up next: Speaker Claudia Crisman, of Nampa, will talk on "Blooming" on April 6.

