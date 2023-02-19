Ladder truck fails inspection

Ontario Fire Department’s Ladder Truck No. 109, is pictured at a fire at Dentinger Feed & Seed in Vale, in July of 2018. The ladder truck recently failed an inspection test and is “beyond repair.” Chief Clint Benson presented the council with research regarding options to replace, which range from $600,000 used to $1.7 million new.
ONTARIO — A 20- to 40-minute wait for mutual aid if nearby agencies are available and the looming construction of a five-story hotel are some of the primary reasons for the urgent need to replace Ontario Fire and Rescue Department’s aging Ladder Truck No. 109. The department’s only ladder truck recently failed its inspection test as noted in an inspection report received by the department on Feb. 1. Furthermore, refurbishing is not recommended, as the inspector and a person with a local company that provides maintenance to the fleet believe the ladder truck to be “beyond repair at this point.”
Ontario Fire Chief Clint Benson provided an update to the Ontario City Council during its meeting on Monday. The council didn’t take any action on what to do, but took into consideration what was told to them by Benson and City Manager Dan Cummings during the presentation regarding the vehicle’s status and options for replacing it.
“We’ve been limping it along for several years,” Benson said.
He pointed out how a letter in the council packet shows how the department already has spent $14,000 during the current budget year “trying to keep going.”
The truck is a 1987 Seagrave with nearly 21,000 miles and 4,000 hours recorded. Benson noted how failing electrical components cause the ladder to fail while rotating.
Since the report coming in that the vehicle failed the inspection in January repairs have come to a halt.
“We’re pretty much at the end of the road with 109,” Benson said. “As far as putting firefighters on it, I don’t feel comfortable and don’t think it’s safe for our people, our community.”
Unfortunately, Benson said in doing research, replacing a ladder truck comes at a heavy price. He found the cheapest option would be to buy used, which could cost anywhere from $600,000 to $750,000. This was his recommendation.
Other options included refurbishing it (not recommended due to age and inability to get parts); leasing a new unit (cost estimates pending); purchasing a new stock unit with 2 to 8 months waiting time for $1.6 million; or purchasing a new custom unit with 35 to 38 months wait time for $1.75 million.
Councilor Susann Mills said it sounded like the truck need put to bed, and noted that the purchase of a new ladder truck was “well over the million-dollar mark.” Noting that, she indicated a used truck would be the more frugal way to go.
At this point, Cummings mentioned how Merchant McIntyre, a firm hired to do grant writing for the city, has been working on a federal grant for $1 million for a ladder truck. With new trucks ranging from $1.5 million to $1.7 million, the city would have to pick up the remainder. Cummings noted how that amount was similar to that which they would use to purchase a used truck.
“We need a ladder truck. There is a brand new five-story hotel building that will start construction, hopefully this summer,” he said.
With that, Cummings said the council would need to determine the best route and all of it would depend on availability anyway. Even with a federal grant, it could take 30 months after being awarded to actually get a new truck in.
“I’m not sure where we’re going to get money to buy a used one, but we need to start looking ahead to find money, get a loan, whatever the case may be,” Cummings said. “We need your help.”
He noted that the Budget Committee might want to consider allocating some of the city’s marijuana revenue toward the problem.
Mayor Deborah Folden asked whether a used truck would at least be refurbished. Cummings said it would be, otherwise it would be too risky.
Council President John Kirby asked whether there was money in the Reserve Fund, and Cummings noted that it was used up in the last budget cycle to pay for a new Rescue One, which is currently ordered and being built. Finance Director Kari Ott noted that the city already had paid for the chassis, which helped them to lock in a rate.
Kirby asked Benson whether there was an agreement to share equipment with other cities. Benson noted there were mutual aid agreements in place with several cities that have ladder trucks, including Weiser and Payette.
“The scary part for us is on a really good day, if we page right when we get paged, it’s 20 minutes. That’s if we’re paging as we go out the door,” he said, noting response time for a mutual aid ladder truck could be 20 to 40 minutes.
Benson verified with the newspaper on Wednesday afternoon that those mutual aid agreements don’t work out when those communities are dealing with their own fires. In those cases, “they don’t send resources.”
It’s not clear the last time the truck was used for a fire, with Benson noting it has been used in parades but was “out for repairs most of last year so it’s been a while.” Upon trying to research it further, he said Charlotte New ended up checking with Malheur County Dispatch to see if they could come up with a specific date, but didn’t get anything back.
How Vale handled it
It’s worth noting that in July of 2022, the city of Vale passed an emergency city ordinance which triggered fire protection fees for residents and businesses on their next utility bills. Prior to that, residents in the city did not have to pay fees for fire calls. The council’s decision followed months of discussion and a public hearing about how to find money to pay for expensive, but necessary equipment, including a new ladder truck.
Vale City Manager Todd Fuller said in his research he found that many other cities were taking similar action with regards to implementing some sort of fee to sustain departments. He provided that fee schedule to the newspaper.
For the first year, residential units in Vale pay $10 per month, which will increase to $15 per month in the second year and $20 per month in the third year, where it will remain unless changed by the City Council. Non-residential units are divided into two classes based on water meter usage. For those, Class 1 pays $35 per ERU/MRU month and Class 2 paying $20 per ERU/MRU per month.
