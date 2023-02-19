Ladder truck fails inspection

Ontario Fire Department’s Ladder Truck No. 109, is pictured at a fire at Dentinger Feed & Seed in Vale, in July of 2018. The ladder truck recently failed an inspection test and is “beyond repair.” Chief Clint Benson presented the council with research regarding options to replace, which range from $600,000 used to $1.7 million new.

ONTARIO — A 20- to 40-minute wait for mutual aid if nearby agencies are available and the looming construction of a five-story hotel are some of the primary reasons for the urgent need to replace Ontario Fire and Rescue Department’s aging Ladder Truck No. 109. The department’s only ladder truck recently failed its inspection test as noted in an inspection report received by the department on Feb. 1. Furthermore, refurbishing is not recommended, as the inspector and a person with a local company that provides maintenance to the fleet believe the ladder truck to be “beyond repair at this point.”

Ontario Fire Chief Clint Benson provided an update to the Ontario City Council during its meeting on Monday. The council didn’t take any action on what to do, but took into consideration what was told to them by Benson and City Manager Dan Cummings during the presentation regarding the vehicle’s status and options for replacing it.



