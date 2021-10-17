ONTARIO — On Oct. 6, Ontario citizen Penny Bakefelt was on a ride-along with Ontario Code Enforcement Officer Rick Reyna, when around 11:30 a.m. they came upon some stolen items in a homeless encampment.
Among the stolen items was a purple bicycle that was reported missing by a young woman, who works at Albertson’s in Ontario.
Reyna wanting to protect the bicycle secured it in the back of his vehicle. He then contacted the theft victim and told her that they had found her bicycle.
Later that afternoon in the parking lot of Ontario City Hall Reyna was able to return the bicycle to its rightful owner. Reyna also gave the young lady a short course on how to properly secure the bicycle with a bicycle lock.
Bakefelt said that Reyna took the initiative in returning the bicycle and that, “kudos should go to Code Enforcement.”
She is a new member on the Ontario Code Enforcement Ad Hoc committee that was formed in September. While the committee has not had its first meeting, Bakefelt took part in the ride-along with Reyna to learn more about the work that Code Enforcement does everyday.
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero was pleased about not only the return of stolen property but the fact that someone who will be on the city’s ad hoc committee tried to learn more about the work Code Enforcement does.
“I found it very satisfying to see one of the ad hoc committee members had reached out to us to do a ride-along and to be able to research and learn the realities of our day to day operations.
Bakefelt recently visited with Romero to discuss the role and functions of Code Enforcement.
“She was provided a substantial amount of detail and documents and educated through a PowerPoint presentation before she actually did the ride-along,” he said.
This afforded her the opportunity to ask any questions about current and past policies, practices and issues, the chief said.
“From what I hear, she really enjoyed herself and learned a lot about what we face daily from a code-enforcement perspective,” Romero said. “I believe she expressed that she was impressed with Reyna’s service and his ability to be objective and helpful with community members with a variety of topics.”
When asked whether any other ad hoc committee members were seeking information ahead of their meeting, Romero said not that he was aware of — at least as far as ride-alongs go, as those requests have to be fielded through the chief.
The first meeting for the ad hoc committee which is set to review code enforcement for the city of Ontario was supposed to be Oct. 7, but that was canceled the day before “due to COVID taking out some members,” according to City Recorder Tori Barnett. There has been no update as of press time about when the first meeting might take place.
Multiple requests for comment to Reyna were not returned by press time.
