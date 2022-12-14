Kotek backs $200m-$300m for Oregon's chip industry: 'We have to be aggressive'

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek lays out her plans on Monday.

SALEM — Gov.-elect Tina Kotek backed ambitious investment in Oregon’s chip industry Monday, suggesting the state might spend as much as $300 million in pursuit of billions more in federal spending.

“We will have to send a signal very early in session, even in the first 30 days, that we’re going to take action. Otherwise, we will not be competitive with other states,” Kotek said in her first detailed comments on Oregon’s semiconductor industry recruitment efforts.



