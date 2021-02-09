ONTARIO

There was a good turnout of volunteers for the most recent city clean-up event held Saturday by Kiwanis Club of Ontario and the Friends of the Owyhee.

According to information received from Kiwanis Club President Guy Blair, 25 people participated, including five children with their respective families.

“Not only did they learn about community service, they learned first hand about why we shouldn’t litter in our community,” reads an email from Blair.

According to the email update, Jennifer Susuki and Paula Roberts collected an amazing amount of trash — three plastic garbage receptacles and three garbage bags overall.

The Shock family were also power trash collectors. Clint, Candace and Byron Shock

collected a damaged flat screen TV, conduit pipe, a damaged street light fixture and much more.

In addition to finding a discarding TV, one volunteer also found a truck tire.

Blair along with his wife, Gloria, and poodle, Sophie, staffed the registration table.

The Kiwanis Club is having discussions about making this a regular event.

