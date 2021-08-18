Kiwanians turn to drive-thru style event to keep annual fundraiser going

Late Ontario Kiwanian Bob Reid, who had been grilling chickens for three decades when this photo was taken in August of 2014, makes sure each half chicken is 165 degrees before it's pulled from the heat.
ONTARIO — With COVID-19 canceling Ontario Kiwanis Club’s largest annual fundraiser — the annual Kiwanis Chicken BBQ — in 2020, the club has opted this year to go another route: a drive-thru. And it’s already sold out.
Pre-pandemic, the event typically drew in long lines and crowds of people, which is why it was canceled last year, keeping the safety of the community a top priority. With this alternative, however, club members will still be able to serve up the fundraiser with social distancing measures in mind and keep the more than 40-year tradition alive.
Kiwanian Janet Komoto said they were kind of sweating it out, but on Tuesday, they distributed the last tickets.
“We had more demand than we had tickets.”
Due to limited numbers of club members — fewer are participating since COVID-19 — the remaining members decided to sell a fixed number of tickets — 600. The work is “exhausting, with lots of things to be done and small parts,” according to Komoto.
This includes rubbing the chickens, which will be done tonight and starting to cook the chickens at 9 a.m. so they are ready in time for the barbecue, which is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Beck-Kiwanis Park.
For the annual barbecue, the chicken has a rub on it that is so popular, some people buy 40 to 50 half chickens and store them in their freezers. Komoto said she has heard the special marinade rub might not be available next year. For this and the intense labor it takes volunteers to put it on, they may seek a different annual fundraiser.
While 600 tickets equates to $7,200, Komoto reminds, that is before expenses. The club has to pay for all the food and containers to serve it in.
“We have to figure out how to do something less labor intensive to raise a few thousand dollars,” she said.
The club puts the money it raises back into youth-based community organizations, including Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery. The club also offers scholarships to Treasure Valley Community College.
