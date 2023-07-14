ONTARIO — A new state-funded LGBTQ+ youth drop-in center, where those youth can “relax and be themselves,” has opened in Ontario. One official with the nonprofit running it says the “goal is to grow and have one in every county or every town” throughout eastern Oregon. The aim is to provide more support and safe spaces for those students, as “a lot face more hate in rural areas,” says Ashley Maness, a youth outreach specialist with Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living.
“Even though it’s a small community, kids like this exist,” she said. “Ignoring them is just going to make a bigger problem.”
The space is adorned with rainbows flags and artwork with positive messages. It has couches, tables, a TV, art supplies, board games, books, information about sexually transmitted diseases including HIV, and other items for youth who stop by and use the space. There are snacks and food and even a “gender-affirming closet,” in which people can get clothing they prefer.
It is a place “to be themselves where they are not judged,” Maness said.
STUDENT SUCCESS ACT
The drop-in center was made possible through $200,000 in grant funding from the Oregon Department of Education, which has been focusing on rolling out provisions related to the Student Success Act since May of 2019. That’s when it was signed into law by then-Gov. Kate Brown, the first openly bisexual person in the U.S. to be a Secretary of State, then governor.
According to information about the Student Success Act, it “establishes a framework for creating safe, inclusive and welcoming schools for LGBTQ2SIA+ students,” and highlights “the necessity for and intersectional framework that addresses the multiple identities” those students occupy.
According to ODE, the state collects gender information only as male, female, and X for non-binary or gender-fluid, but does not collect information on student sexual orientation.
“However, 22.2% of 11th grade students identified as lesbian or gay, bisexual, not sure, or something else on the 2019 Oregon Healthy Teens Survey,” which was a voluntary survey of 8th- and 11th-graders.
A look at that survey’s data for Malheur County, which is available online at https://bit.ly/46QGRqK, shows that the only school district that participated was Nyssa School District. It shows the participation rate at 14% (or 62) for eighth-graders and 15.5% (or 60) for 11th-graders.
County data is available for an array of survey topics, including youth with disabilities, Tribal affiliation and language. However, when it comes to how students identify and what their sex was at birth, only state data is shown. According to the information on the survey, this indicates there were not enough local response for that topic from which to extrapolate local data.
Data indicates that throughout Oregon “roughly one in 10 youth” — or 9.9% of eighth-graders and 12.6% of 11th-graders who took the voluntary survey — are gay lesbian or bisexual.” It goes on to say that “while the vast majority of youth identify as either male or female, 6.1% of 8th-graders and 5.5% of 11th-graders specify a non-binary gender.”
ODE FUNDED
EOCIL’s ODE grant paid for a local school climate survey, salary for two staffers who are traveling around Region 5 doing outreach, as well as billboards in Ontario and Pendleton, where a similar drop-in center has opened. Region 5 consists of Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties.
Mary Ellen Buxton, who is helping oversee efforts for LBGTQ+ youth with Maness, said the funding is a one-year grant which stretches from July to June, noting they are currently in the process of applying for another round.
“With this next year’s funding, we hope to extend services by hiring an additional full-time outreach specialist,” Buxton said on Friday.
She said the grant also funds EOCIL’s “Region 5 2SLGBTQIA+ Youth Network, a networking, advocacy, and advisory opportunity for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth across Eastern Oregon.”
Buxton and Maness have spent the last several months conducting “a lot of outreach” at high schools in eastern Oregon, according to Buxton. This has been done with listening sessions with youth, parents and community members participating, and “a school climate survey we’ve been pushing,” Buxton said.
Maness said the survey was conducted with questions that were gleaned from GLSEN’s national school climate survey. GLSEN is a national network founded by teachers in 1990, which aims to ensure LGBTQ students in K-12 schools “are able to learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying and harassment,” according to information on its website, glsen.org.
The local community survey asks students such questions as, if a student was bullied and reported it, whether there was any outcome; if there are spaces they avoid at school because they feel uncomfortable or unsafe; and whether they feel supported with regards to their gender identity. Results of that survey are not available yet, as it is ongoing; however EOCIL officials aim to release that to the public once it is.
While the grant focuses on helping LGBTQ+ students ages 14 to 18, Maness said there is hope they can eventually expand outreach to the middle-school level.
MAKING THE ROUNDS
The focus and goal is to ensure the LGBTQ+ youth know there are people here to help who support them, Maness said. This includes helping get them through school, apply for a job, find resources for a wide range of needs including harm reduction and “connect with safe adults, as a lot have parents who don’t support them.”
Buxton and Maness have been going around to guidance counselors and showing the statistics
that indicate “there is a great need,” with “52% in Oregon hearing negative remarks” about LGBTQ+ people.
Maness said she has heard from some youth that there is not support in school and that they are facing bullying by everyone from peers to teachers.
“The area is very conservative with small-town values and religious,” Maness said.
They have traveled to Adrian, Burns, Ontario, Vale, Nyssa, Baker City and La Grande, she said, and if they can’t reach a school in person, they send an email.
For the most part, school staff and administrators have welcomed EOCIL’s outreach. However, they hit a roadblock with someone at one of the schools, though she Maness did not specify which one.
“One said, we don’t have kids like that here,” she said. “Some people just don’t realize it.”
EOCIL’s goal is to help people become aware that there are youth like that here. She said she doesn’t believe people are being “specifically malicious,” but rather that they just lack information.
CREATING AWARENESS
In creating awareness about the center and the youth it aims to support, EOCIL has put up billboards in Ontario and Pendleton, which now has a drop-in center, too. The billboard in Ontario is along East Idaho Avenue near Wal-Mart. Both feature the same graphic which includes a rainbow backdrop with the message, “PROUD Eastern Oregon 2SLBGTQIA+ youth need our support.” Those will be up until September.
Additionally, Buxton and Maness are active on Facebook, at https://bit.ly/3XPRSoq, where they are running messages to encourage adults and community members to support them.
Maness said they have had “a bit of backlash” about the billboards and campaign, but that they stay focused on their number one responsibility: “safety for kids.”
Overall, as with the schools, the community has been “really supportive,” Maness said.
One thing that is surprising to her is how people believe everything they read on the internet.
“There is a lot of misinformation out there,” she said. “The best way to learn is to ask someone who is part of the community or go to safe resources.”
This includes Maness, in her role, who said she would be more than happy to talk with anyone who needs help.
While COVID-19 created a lot of harm through online bullying and harassment, she said time away from their peers also allowed time for more “self discovery.”
“Kids are more comfortable being theirselves, they are not scared,” Maness said.
‘LOVING THEM NO MATTER WHAT’
When it comes to how people in the community can support these youth, Maness has a simple message.
“Try to listen. Try to listen and understand and go in judgement-free,” she said. “This is a child, a student, and you can support them by asking them questions, including how you can support them.”
What youth need for support will look different for every child, Maness said.
“Loving them no matter what and being there for them,” she said.
Maness said it has been a good experience to see those youth who have been coming to the center “find peers that support them,” who they may not have otherwise found in school.
Having grown up in Ontario, she says there wasn’t anything for “kids who were different,” including LBGTQ+ and BIPOC populations. While it’s changed a bit, with Ontario High School now having a GSLA club, which offers a voice for the students, there could be more, Maness said.
“It seems like kids don’t have a place to go — even if they are not LGBTQ, there are a lack of resources for youth in this area,” she said.
The center can connect them to many resources, including harm reduction, a food pantry, and even other community partners or help lines and call lines in Oregon.
The center is open from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the possibility of adjusted hours during the school year. In an interview at the center while it was closed on Wednesday, Maness said her position started in April. In the time since the center opened within the last month, there has been “a small, consistent group of kids” showing up.
The space is helpful, according to one 16-year-old youth who goes there and who offered the following quote, on the condition of anonymity.
“Ontario being a western rural Idaho border town is definitely a challenge coming from someone apart of the LGBTQ community, but it definitely makes it easier having a place to go and people to talk to.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.