ONTARIO — A new state-funded LGBTQ+ youth drop-in center, where those youth can “relax and be themselves,” has opened in Ontario. One official with the nonprofit running it says the “goal is to grow and have one in every county or every town” throughout eastern Oregon. The aim is to provide more support and safe spaces for those students, as “a lot face more hate in rural areas,” says Ashley Maness, a youth outreach specialist with Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living.

“Even though it’s a small community, kids like this exist,” she said. “Ignoring them is just going to make a bigger problem.”



