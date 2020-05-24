NYSSA — On April 21, the E.W. Scripps Company announced the cancellation of the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee, for only the second time since the Bee’s inception in 1925. The first time was during World War II from 1943 to 1945.
In response to this cancellation, the Argus followed up with three-time Malheur County Spelling Bee champion Arcadia ‘Cadi’ Corn, a seventh grader at Nyssa Middle School. Following is how she responded in an email on Friday.
While she lamented the news of the demise of the 2020 Bee, Cadi said she plans to sting Malheur County all over again next year.
“I was very disappointed, of course, to hear the news,” said Cadi. “I have worked very hard in the past year to perform my best at all my spelling bees, and it was a real letdown to not see my hard work come to fruition this year, especially since I had set a goal to make it to the finals this year. I’m just glad that I still have another year left to compete, as the bee goes through eighth grade.”
Nonetheless, Cadi still found this cancellation annoying.
“It is extremely frustrating to have something I have worked hard for be cancelled.”
However, her commitment to the spelling game is unfazed.
“I have still continued to study like I do year round, just not as strenuously as I do in the few short months prior to the national bee,” said Cadi. “For the first little bit, before the bee was even postponed, being home for the majority of my time gave me more time to devote to my studies.”
To keep her spelling skills sharp, Cadi has leaned on her family, especially her mother, Melissa. In their spare time, Cadi says she plays word games with her family.
“I love playing ‘Scrabble’ and ‘Bananagrams’ with my mom.”
But it’s not as if she dominates at these, Cadi said.
“I really don’t play much better than anyone else, honestly. It’s hard to just think up words on the fly, and I never seem to have the right letters for my favorite tricky words.”
Melissa Corn, in an emailed response to Cadi’s statement, said she shares in her frustration.
“We were disappointed, as last year’s trip to Washington, D.C. was a highlight for the whole family,” said Melissa. “I just express that it stinks and encourage [our kids] to move on and to look for positive things in negative situations. We want our kids to be able to handle the hard things that inevitably come in life. We try to teach them to be resilient.”
Until things come back to normal, Melissa reminds her kids that there’s plenty to do around the family farm.
“Because we are farmers, the impact of the virus has been lesser on us than on other households. That being said, we are taking advantage of our time to complete projects around our house and yard.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.