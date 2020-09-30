ONTARIO
For its 50th year, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is taking a different shape due to a global pandemic. And while they couldn’t have the historic run with the torch going to every city in the state of Idaho they’d been planning on to help raise funds for athletes, the council for the Special Olympics Idaho Law Enforcement run still wanted to celebrate those athletes, especially with this year’s games having been canceled due to COVID-19.
This year, the torch has made its rounds from agency to agency, with each group of law enforcement officials getting to represent their agency while giving a unifying message to the athletes.
“To stay strong and keep the flame let ’til the games return,” said Kristi Kraft, director of special events for Special Olympics Idaho.
Kraft and marketing director John Farrell were in Ontario last week with a camera crew, so the Ontario Police Department, which participates with Special Olympics of Idaho, could get their message recorded.
Ontario Police Department opted to recreate a torch run from a 1999 photo that ran in The Argus Observer. On Sept. 24, members of the department blocked the portion of Southwest Fourth Avenue by City Hall so film crews could get current members of the agency with the current backdrop. Familiar faces that will make an appearance in that picture and filming of the torch run include Liz Amason, records, and Officer Tom Elizondo, the latter of whom was carrying the torch in the 1999 photo, as well as in the photos and video taken last week.
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero sits on the Law Enforcement Torch Run Council for Special Olympics of Idaho.
Ontario’s message will be shared along with those of other law enforcement agencies on Facebook during Coming Home Week in mid-October, Kraft said. Typically that week leads to the torch on a live run from city to city, then it lands where the games will be hosted. With no live games this year, she said, the launch of videos will lead to a live event planned at the Idaho Capitol on Oct. 22. On that day, Kraft said, members of law enforcement agencies from eastern Oregon and throughout Idaho will be there, as Gov. Brad Little is planned to “light the torch for the next 50 years,” Kraft said.
“Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Idaho is the partnership between local law enforcement agencies throughout Idaho and Eastern Oregon,” reads a message on that site. “The goal is to fundraise, share positive messages and create awareness for Special Olympics Idaho athletes!”
The law enforcement torch run is a worldwide movement, that has raised more than $800 million for athletes in five decades, according to Kraft. In Idaho and eastern Oregon, this will be its 41st year.
The videos also have a dual purpose, Kraft said, in supporting law enforcement during a time when there is a lot of national turmoil over it.
“This is the opportunity to talk about and appreciate all they do,” she said. “We need to remember.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.