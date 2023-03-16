Keep March Madness on the court, not the road
Stock art

BOISE – With the return of March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday this year, many Americans will be celebrating over the weekend. AAA is reminding drivers to plan ahead to stay safe behind the wheel.

“When St. Patrick’s Day falls in the middle of the week, people may exercise a bit more caution in how much they celebrate. But this year, there might be a stronger temptation to overindulge, which could increase the dangers of impaired driving,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Having a good game plan for the weekend isn’t just something you should see on a basketball court – helping everyone make it home safely needs to be the highest priority.”



