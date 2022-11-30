ONTARIO — Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu’s Nov. 28 superintendent report detailed how the state’s December revenue forecast will impact Oregon’s educational system as well as steps that schools are taking to combat the recent uptick in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections. That report was delivered to the Ontario School Board of Directors at its most recent meeting on Monday.
Revenue forecast
Albisu's report states that Oregon’s projected revenue forecast some “good news” however comes “with caution as education leaders prepare to wrangle over the 2023-25 State School Fund.” She went on to say how the latest economic forecast for the state increased its “net resources for 2021-23 by an additional $440 million from three months ago.” Albisu said that this amount would “top the close-of-session budget by more than $6 billion.” This results in a “corporate kicker” in the amount of $1.3 billion. This is significant as monies designated as a corporate kicker are “dedicated to education.”
Albisu said that the 2023-25 forecast is “essentially flat from three months ago.” Despite the state predicting “more than $2 billion in its reserve funds,” a “mild recession” is expected to happen next year.
According to the report, another economic forecast will be presented in February. This additional forecast “helps the Legislature refine its plans for the State School Fund.”
The state revenue forecast numbers described in the report are “the base set of figures” that the governor and legislature will use as a basis for “crafting their proposed state budgets for the 2023-25 biennium.”
Albisu said in the report that when contrasting current General Fund expenditures against current General Fund revenues, “state budget growth of about 3.58% in the next biennium” is to be expected and notes that the state budget growth is “much more modest” compared to “recent years.”
She also drew attention to the revenues of the Corporate Activity Tax (CAT), which provides funding for the Student Success Act, and how there is a “projected decrease in revenue” for the 2023-25 biennium.
Albisu ended this portion of the report saying how there are “critical funding needs facing Oregon” and that the available resources will not be sufficient to meet all of the “requested investments.” For these reasons, she said the upcoming legislative session will be “challenging” when it comes to “funding advocacy.”
Reducing respiratory viruses
Gov. Kate Brown, in response to an influx of cases of respiratory viruses being reported across Oregon issued an executive order related to this health crisis. The viruses in question include RSV, influenza, COVID-19 and other viral illnesses which are “straining the health-care system nationwide, including Oregon.”
Albisu included in the report practical steps to reduce risk of contracting one of these illnesses, including: updating “school-level communicable disease management plan[s],” communicating the level of risk to families and encouraging them to “keep children out of school when they are ill,” exploring the benefits of staying current on all recommended vaccines, encouraging students and staff to “wear face coverings when indoors” during seasons of peak respiratory illness and ensuring both bathrooms and classrooms “are equipped for thorough and frequent hand washing.”
