Justus ejected from meeting for disruption

Former City Councilor Marty Justus was removed from an Ontario City Council meeting on May 18, following his public comments, and the request of a current councilor to review what was written on the signs. Justus has been attending council meetings with his signs for the past several meetings.
Councilor John Kirby called for the point of order, asking to clarify what actions would constitute a disruption by an audience member and warrant being censured by the meeting’s “presiding officer,” who is the mayor, as it pertained to potentially slanderous remarks being presented by Justus.
“Mr. Justus is now communicating with the council, he needs to stop or be removed from this council,” stated Kirby.
Mayor Riley Hill replied, asking what the thoughts of the council are as he has “received other complaints about it from other council members.”
“I can order that if the council so desires,” he said.
Council President Freddy Rodriguez said that he wanted Hill to “keep decorum” and have Justus removed.
At that point, City Attorney Larry Sullivan volunteered to read the signs, while Justus sat in his seat showing them to the city’s lawyer one by one. He added this thoughts about the situation saying that at the last meeting he talked about First Amendment rights as it relates to members of the audience expressing themselves.
Sullivan said that if the statements written on signs, such as the ones presented by Justus, contain slanderous material those signs are subject to being censured by the council.
“I have certainly seen one sign that would fall under that category, apparently attacking the mayor’s sobriety,” he said.
Sullivan suggested to the mayor to “be selective” and to inform Justus that there are “some signs he should not be displaying.” He said that if Justus discontinued displaying the signs deemed to be disruptive, he could continue to remain in the council chambers, otherwise the mayor had the authority to ask him to leave.
Justus refused to stop displaying his signs by putting them down, and had to be escorted from the chambers Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero.
In his statement during public comment, Justus said that he hoped that no one on the council believes that Ontario’s city manager and police colluded to “use code enforcement fines to balance the city’s budget.”
‘Notice of tort claim’
On May 12, Justus’ attorney Theodore W. Reuter, sent a cease and desist and notice of tort claim pursuant to ORS 30.275 to City Hall directed to Hill and Rodriguez. That letter was then sent to the newspaper, as well.
As stated in the letter, the written correspondence is “in relation to the specious and retaliatory allegations of criminal conduct advanced by Councilman [Freddy] Rodriguez.” It is noteworthy to point out that Rodriguez, whose first name is Alfredo, was listed as “Frederick” in the letter.
Justus’ letter alleges that Rodriguez and Hill used their position on the city council to influence an investigation into the allegations, and that an investigation uncovered no criminal conduct, but that Rodriguez continues to press the claims online and in City Council meetings.
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero confirmed during an interview this morning that an investigation did occur while Justus was on the council. It came in as a “typical information complaint to me from the mayor who shared with me through a third-party conversation there were allegations that Justus had been involved or engaged in criminal misconduct with a minor years back.” He noted that Hill did not have direct knowledge, but provided the name of a third party who heard about it, that was linked closer to the alleged victim.
Although there was no tangible proof, Romero delegated the investigation as he would with any other crime tip. A detective worked the case, eventually interviewing several citizens including the alleged victim. That person confirmed he was an adult at the time the interactions took place on an “adult gay male dating app,” and stated he was not a victim. So the case was closed.
Following the investigation, Rodriguez contacted the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office expressing discontent with Ontario Police Department’s findings. As a result, Sheriff Brian Wolfe agreed to partner with OPD, Romero said. So a detective from the sheriff’s office and the one from Ontario did a co-follow up investigation, conducting more interviews.
“Both still concluded, thee was nothing here to substantiate a crime, especially a crime on a minor,” he said.
Romero said he couldn’t blame Justus for being upset.
“How could you not be mad? Those are pretty reckless allegations to throw out publicly,” he said.
The letter from Reuter states a strong possibility of civil rights violations and that damages may be sought, which “could easily total in excess of $1,000,000.”
Rodriguez responds
Before the council meeting on Tuesday, Rodriguez sent a news release to the newspaper and to City Recorder Tori Barnett addressed to “Citizens of Ontario and Community.”
In the document, he acknowledges that the comments and allegations he leveled at Justus “came from one place and one place only, my concern for vulnerable citizens.”
He went on to say in his statement that it was not his intention to “disrupt any city operations in the way they’re played out which is simply citizens exercising their rights.”
Rodriguez said that he is “ready to put all this hate and divisiveness behind me and the community, regardless of a successful recall or not” and how the community will have him as “a dedicated servant” as he was before the election.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this article.
