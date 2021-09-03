ONTARIO — An Ontario man, who requested a jury trial for charges stemming from one of two shootings in which victims survived, saw a jury of his peers drop two of the six felony charges he was facing in its verdict handed down on Aug. 31. Three of the four remaining charges for Luis Manuel Palomares Jr. come with lengthy sentences.
The case was a big win for the community, according to Malheur County Deputy District Attorney Brendon Alexander, who prosecuted the case, who said it included witness intimidation and no forensic evidence. The reason there was no forensic evidence is because after he shot the victim in between the bones on top of the wrist, in what is believed to have been some type of gang-related punishment. The bullet went straight through and Palomares picked it up and took it with him.
Alexander commended Ontario Police Department Detectives Ben Esplin and BJ Snyder for “outstanding work in the case,” which included getting video surveillance from Motel 6, and other work including speaking to witnesses.
Getting witnesses to come to trial was the real challenge in this case, Alexander said. The victim while he was in the emergency room apologized to the officer for lying.
“He said, ‘I lied, I do know who shot you, but I can’t tell you because I fear for my family’s safety,’” Alexander said, adding that the victim never ended up identifying Palomares, not even in court.
In fact, during the trial, the victim said he suffered memory loss, as did another victim — the only other witness who was female. She had earlier told police that he had met her the day after the shooting in a park and threatened her, saying “You know what happens to girls like you who testify,” according to Alexander.
“She’s now out of the area,” he said.
Alexander said this was a real nerve-wracking case, especially considering juries now have to be unanimous, due to a law that went into place this year in Oregon.
“This is my most satisfactory victory since I have been a prosecutor,” Alexander said, having come to the area five years ago to work in that capacity.
According to court records, the 12-person jury returned a guilty verdict for Palomares on one count each of attempted assault in the first degree with a firearm, which carries a minimum of 60 months; assault in the second degree, which is a Measure 11 crime carrying a 70-month minimum; unlawful use of a weapon, which carries a 60-month minimum; and felon in possession of a firearm, which in this case carries 15 to 18 months.
The jury acquitted Palomares of attempted murder in the second degree and a second count of assault in the second degree, and prosecutors dismissed a criminal mischief charge that was related to damages at the hotel where the crime took place, as that business was not interested in pursuing the charges, according to Alexander. The assault in the second degree charge that did stick was for “pistol whipping” the victim by using the gun as a club, resulting in six staples in the back of his head.
What’s next?
Sentencing for Palomares charges for the first shooting on Sept. 6, 2020 is slated to take place in January. At that time the judge will be able to determine whether sentences run consecutively, which Alexander said would be rare, or whether he will be sentenced longer.
A trial is still pending in January for the second shooting on Sept. 7, 2020, for which Palomares faces attempted murder in the second degree (a Measure 11 crime), attempted assault in the first degree with a firearm (70 months), unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief in the first degree and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. There is also a misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree.
In that case, a person did not actually get harmed in the shooting, but their vehicle was shot at while they were driving away. Palomares was apprehended shortly afterward in a neighborhood.
If Palomares were convicted a second time of unlawful use of a weapon, the gun minimum sentencing would be 10 years, according to Alexander. And a second conviction of felon in possession of a firearm would carry a 25-30 month sentence because of his previous person felony convictions, according to Alexander.
With a conviction for the first shooting, it will be up to his attorney to determine whether to try to resolve the case of the second shooting before the scheduled trial.
The trial which just wrapped up was set at the defense’s request in December of 2020.
A couple months prior to the September 2020 shootings, Palomares was released on parole from Idaho State Penitentiary.
According to Idaho DOC records, Palomares Jr. was serving two sentences in Idaho, the first for assault and battery on certain personnel out of Washington County and the second for possession of controlled substance out of Payette County. Both of those sentences were expected to be satisfied in 2021.
