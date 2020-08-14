Junior Livestock Auction sees fewer participants online

ONTARIO
The Malheur County Fair Junior Livestock Auction for FFA and 4-H exhibitors wrapped up on Wednesday with a total sale amount of $291,300, according to information provided by Ashley Robertson, a member of the sale committee.
The sale was a virtual auction done through JBS Auction following the cancelation of the Malheur County Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The total number of exhibitors was 133, down from 237 in 2019, with a total number buyers at 261.
The overall high price for the auction was bid for the steer owned by Hannah Amick, Vale FFA, at $4,591.
The next highest price for a beef animal went to Kort Skinner, Jordan Valley FFA, at $4,441.
The highest price for a dairy animal went to Riley Stokes, Willowcreek Creekers, at $4,230.
Carson Hartley, Nyssa FFA, received $4,259 for his hog, Claire Dwyer, Showtime, received $2,709 for her sheep, and Mylie Zimmerman, Adrian Livestock, received $17,57 for her goat.
In addition to JBS Auction, people supporting the sale to make it a success included the buyers, donors, sponsors, Nichols Accounting, 4-H leaders and FFA advisors, parents and the sale committee, Robertson said.
