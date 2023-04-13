PAYETTE COUNTY — A preliminary hearing was for Sarah Wondra’s felony charges related to a gun crime in 2022 has been set over to April 25, pending a status conference at 9 a.m. Monday.

The preliminary hearing set for April 11 was vacated by Payette County Magistrate Judges Brian D. Lee and Gregory F. Frates. Additionally, a subpoena was issued for the victim of the alleged crime which took place a year ago today.



