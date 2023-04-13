PAYETTE COUNTY — A preliminary hearing was for Sarah Wondra’s felony charges related to a gun crime in 2022 has been set over to April 25, pending a status conference at 9 a.m. Monday.
The preliminary hearing set for April 11 was vacated by Payette County Magistrate Judges Brian D. Lee and Gregory F. Frates. Additionally, a subpoena was issued for the victim of the alleged crime which took place a year ago today.
The gun charges were filed by Payette County Prosecutor Mike Duke on March 23. They stem from a crime in April of 2022 in which Duke dismissed all five charges within two months. However, now, he has re-filed three of the old charges.
In the gun case, Wondra and her husband, Stacey Wondra, each face a federal charge, too.
Sarah Wondra is also the sole person who has had charges filed against her related to the disappearance and alleged death of Michael ‘Monkey’ Vaughan. The Fruitland boy was reported missing from his neighborhood in July of 2021 when he was 5 years old. Police have named Wondra along with three others, including her husband, as suspects in that case. Wondra’s next court date for allegedly not reporting the death of the child is Tuesday, pending a status conference on Monday.
The gun charges are unrelated, according to officials. Sarah Wondra's charges faced include aggravated assault (with a deadly weapon on instrument); evidence-destruction, alteration or concealment; and possession of a controlled substance. For this case, the bond was set at $250,000 and a public defender has been appointed.
A request for comment from Duke regarding why the charges were re-filed has never been returned.
The related warrantless arrest probable cause affidavit for Wondra includes a recommended bond amount of $250,000.
According to court records, Lee will preside over the status conference for both the gun case and the missing child case at 9 a.m. Monday.
