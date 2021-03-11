ONTARIO
A Canyon County Magistrate judge will consider a motion for a bond reduction during a preliminary hearing on Monday morning for Gregory Escobedo Jr., 27, of Ontario. His bond was set at $500,000 on March 5, according to court documents.
Escobedo Jr. faces multiple felony charges and one misdemeanor charge connected to a stolen pickup and shooting of the vehicle’s owner, a 48-year-old Payette man, when confronted.
According to Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, after the pickup was stolen from a gas station in Payette County on March 4, the victim got a ride from someone and they followed it into Canyon County. The sheriff’s office alleges that at some point Escobedo stopped the vehicle, at which point the victim approached him and was shot in the head.
The victim was taken to a Boise hospital in serious condition and shortly thereafter arrested Escobedo Jr. in the nearby vicinity; they reportedly found a pistol inside the stolen pickup.
He is being held at the Canyon County Detention Center and faces multiple felonies including grand theft, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as misdemeanor fleeing from an officer.
Escobedo killed his father during his 21st birthday party in 2014, and subsequently served six years in prison for the crime.
Agencies assisting in the investigation included the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Middleton Police and Fire departments and Canyon County Paramedics.
Another bottom feeding punk!!
