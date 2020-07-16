Judge sets bond, appoints council for trio in shooting death

VALE — Counsel has been appointed and bond has been set for three from Ontario who were allegedly involved with a shooting death that took place in Malheur County in mid-June.
Angel Luciano Figueroa, 24, and Jose Enrique Rodrigues Correa, 26, are both facing multiple charges, including two counts of second degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, first degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of first degree theft, hindering prosecution and felon in possession of a firearm (all felonies). They are also facing a misdemeanor count of tampering with physical evidence.
Bond amounts for Figueroa and Rodrigues Correa have each been set at $735,000.
Jasmine Herrera, 21, is facing felony counts of first degree robbery and hindering prosecution, as well as a misdemeanor count of tampering with physical evidence.
Herrera’s bond amount has been set at $7,500.
All three were still in jail as of Thursday afternoon are scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Monday.
In the early evening of June 19, law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call from a residence on Clark Boulevard between Ontario and Nyssa. The call was a report of a deceased person. The victim was identified as Salvador Bahena Reyna, 39, who was declared dead.
According to a news release from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the initial observation of the scene showed evidence of multiple gunshots having been fired near the victim’s body.
