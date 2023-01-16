ONTARIO — A man who got into a scuffle with an Ontario Police officer — who ultimately received assistance from citizens in detaining the person — has been preliminarily arraigned.

Braxton Prieto, 25, remains lodged in the Malheur County Jail. Locally, he is facing charges of assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest and supplying contraband to the jail. While those charges carry a $20,000 security hold, he cannot be released due to a warrant hold out of Clackamas County.



