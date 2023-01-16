ONTARIO — A man who got into a scuffle with an Ontario Police officer — who ultimately received assistance from citizens in detaining the person — has been preliminarily arraigned.
Braxton Prieto, 25, remains lodged in the Malheur County Jail. Locally, he is facing charges of assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest and supplying contraband to the jail. While those charges carry a $20,000 security hold, he cannot be released due to a warrant hold out of Clackamas County.
Assaulting a public safety officer is a Class C felony, carrying a minimum sentence of seven days. Supplying contraband also is a Class C felony and resisting arrest is a Class A misdemeanor.
Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung on Jan. 13 arraigned Prieto on the charges.
According to police, the scuffle happened on Jan. 12 in the area of West Idaho Avenue and Northwest Ninth Street.
An officer who was talking to Prieto was advised by dispatch that there was a warrant for the man for failure to appear out of Clackamas County. When the officer attempted to arrest the man, Prieto allegedly resisted, which resulted in the ensuing scuffle that left a sidewalk, went into a roadway and eventually into a driveway.
Two concerned citizens stopped and helped put Prieto into handcuffs.
According to court records, Prieto's warrant out of Clackamas County was for a case of harassment, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to the court calendar, he is set to be arraigned by Circuit Court Judge Erin Landis on Friday afternoon on the indictment returned by the Grand Jury.
