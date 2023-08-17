PAYETTE — Sarah Wondra will remain in custody in the Payette County Jail at least until her sentencing hearing on Oct. 6. District Court Judge Kiley Stuchlik denied a request for bond reduction during a hearing on Thursday after hearing arguments from Wondra’s attorney and the state.
Wondra attended in-person, having been brought into the courtroom in her green-and-white jail uniform, along with three others from the jail who were due in court Thursday.
Wondra was represented by her Attorney Brett Schiller, while the state was represented by Erica Kallin, who appeared remotely. It is unclear whether Kallin was filling in for the Payette County Prosecutor on behalf of the state. Following the hearing, a deputy clerk for the District Court told the Argus Kallin is under Payette County Prosecutor Mike Duke’s office. However, an official at Duke’s office told the newspaper, “We were not at the hearing today.”
In researching who Kallin is associated with, the Argus found Idaho State Bar records stating Kallin was put on one-year probation as an attorney by the Idaho Supreme Court in December of 2020. She has previously served as the deputy prosecutor in Canyon County.
Wondra’s attorney told the judge that the request for bond reduction was pursuant to the Rule 11 plea agreement, which “does allow for defense to argue for probation,” he noted, adding he was hopeful it was possible given her record and the fact that Wondra has been in custody since November of 2022. Schiller said Wondra has a string of local ties, including her parents who are willing to provide her a place to live. She also has a valid driver license and transportation to make it to court-related appointments, according to her attorney, who said she would like to restart her taxi business.
Schiller then said Wondra has “a big issue, a health issue.” He said she has a blood clot in her lung and that medication was given to her at a Pocatello hospital, but that now, because of the cost and her inability to get on Medicaid, she is only getting a baby aspirin. Furthermore, he said she has broken teeth.
“She would like to see a dentist and her doctor, so she can get back on her medication,” he said.
Schiller said due to the fact that Wondra had been in jail for so long she has no money at this point and would not be able to afford bond, pleading for her release on her own recognizance. He suggested the court order a GPS monitor, paid for by the county, until her sentencing.
Addressing the medical care statements, Kallin told the judge the “care provided by Payette County Sheriff’s Office was “whatever appropriate care they believe” is needed.
A request for comment from Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech regarding accusations about Wondra's medical care in the jail is pending.
Kallin said the facts of the case were very serious and that there were three 911 calls made about the incident in which Wondra pointed a weapon at a roommate, struck him with it, followed him into another room and pointed a gun at him again.
“He was so scared, he called his mother,” Kallin said, citing information that was included in the initial police report.
Kallin mentioned how Wondra admitted to hiding the gun at her parents house and that her “criminal history is significant.” Probation would not be fair, Kallin said. She reminded the judge of of Wondra’s previous convictions, including armed robbery and identity theft.
Kallin said Wondra was a “significant flight risk as she is a person of interest in a significant case.”
The case in reference is a different one altogether regarding missing child Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, of Fruitland, who was last seen outside his home at the age of 5 — more than 2 years ago. However, it’s worth noting Wondra has not been convicted for anything related to that case. Wondra initially faced a charge in that case for failure to report the death of a missing person — namely Michael — but the charge was dropped by Duke in April. At that time, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said Wondra and three others remained a suspect in the Michael Vaughan case. Huff turned his investigation over to Duke’s office on July 27, the two-year anniversary of Michael’s disappearance. He declined interviews or comment with the media at the time, and did not confirm whether Wondra was still a suspect.
Duke has not returned multiple requests for comment about whether charges will be filed based on the information from Huff.
Still, Kallin said, Wondra is “a danger to the community, she has to remain in custody.”
Stuchlik said she had previously denied Wondra pretrial release, per Idaho Criminal Rule 46. Since then, Wondra had pleaded guilty and been convicted of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of evidence destruction or alteration. Due to the nature of those crimes and subsequent conviction, Stuchlik said Wondra was not entitled to bond.
Wondra is being held in Payette County Jail on a $250,000 bond that was set in March.
A federal trial related to the gun case is planned for Oct. 16 with a pretrial readiness conference slated for Oct. 5. For that, Wondra pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
A federal judge released Wondra from custody for related charges after considering the facts of the case.
