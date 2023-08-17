Sarah Wondra waives preliminary hearing

Sarah Wondra is set to be arraigned on charges related to a gun case before Judge Kiley Stuchlik on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. 

PAYETTE — Sarah Wondra will remain in custody in the Payette County Jail at least until her sentencing hearing on Oct. 6. District Court Judge Kiley Stuchlik denied a request for bond reduction during a hearing on Thursday after hearing arguments from Wondra’s attorney and the state.

Wondra attended in-person, having been brought into the courtroom in her green-and-white jail uniform, along with three others from the jail who were due in court Thursday.



