ONTARIO — A man who was caught hiding in an RV during a police chase on Jan. 6 has been arraigned on nine felony charges.

Christopher Deleon, 38, is facing four Class A felonies, including assault in the first degree and three counts of robbery in the first degree; two class B felonies, including robbery in the second degree and assault in the second degree; and three class C felonies, including unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and theft in the first degree.



Tags

Load comments