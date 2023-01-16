ONTARIO — A man who was caught hiding in an RV during a police chase on Jan. 6 has been arraigned on nine felony charges.
Christopher Deleon, 38, is facing four Class A felonies, including assault in the first degree and three counts of robbery in the first degree; two class B felonies, including robbery in the second degree and assault in the second degree; and three class C felonies, including unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and theft in the first degree.
Several of the charges are for Measure 11 crimes. Ballot Measure 11 was passed by voters in 1994 and sets mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes against persons or property.
According to Oregon Revised Statutes, assault in the first degree carries a minimum sentence of 90 months; assault in the second degree carries a minimum of 70 months; robbery in the first degree carries a minimum sentence of 90 months; and robbery in the second degree carries a minimum of 70 months.
Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung arraigned Deleon on Friday, appointed a public defender and set his security at $200,000. Deleon has a parole hold, which means he can not be bailed out.
Law enforcement had been looking for Deleon in connection to a crime that took place in December a couple days before his arrest. They finally found him on Jan. 6 and arrested him, after a brief pursuit in which he entered an RV park, then hid inside an RV trailer.
Multiple agencies were involved in the arrest, including OPD, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and OSP.
Deleon’s next expected appearance in court is Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. for a plea hearing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.