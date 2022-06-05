Judge and jury exonerate adult defendant in student hazing case

PAYETTE — A judge and jury exonerated an adult defendant in a hazing case that occurred amongst Fruitland High School football players in October of 2021. He was one of nine defendants overall and one of two adults facing charges related to the incident; however, he was not a member of the football team.
The other adult in the case had his charges dismissed before it ever went to trial. The remainder of defendants are juveniles, most of whom have resolved their cases through community service. Cases for the remaining two juveniles will likely resolve in the same way, according to Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke in a phone interview on Friday.
“My office extended the offer to almost everyone that was a dismissal in exchange for some community service,” he said.
There were only two exceptions to that: one for a juvenile who he felt had taken accountability through the school system and one for the adult defendant not part of the team. That defendant was facing charges of false imprisonment and sexual battery. However, on the second day of a jury trial which wrapped up on June 1, Payette County Magistrate Judge Brian Lee acquitted him of the false imprisonment charge. He told the defense and prosecuting attorney that he had heard no evidence of it. In fact, he heard witness testimonies describing the opposite: That the defendant had tried to free the victim from zip ties on his wrist which were put there from someone else.
Following that, the jury unanimously found the adult defendant not guilty of sexual battery. Defense Attorney Nathan Pittman, in his closing statements to the jury, told them that if there was reasonable doubt of the charge, which the “state failed conclusively” to provide, they should not find his client guilty. He also reminded the jury that his client was not part of the ongoing “rivalry or prank war” that had been taking place among members of the varsity and junior varsity football teams.
In the phone call on Friday, Duke said that the Juvenile Corrections Act is aimed at rehab of juveniles over punishment for misconduct; however noted that adults, even if still a high-schooler, can’t be treated the same because of the court system. Furthermore he said because there was an allegation of sexual battery, he didn’t feel a dismissal was appropriate. He felt the victim was honest about what had happened, so he “took it all the way.”
However, Duke did say that he never talked to the victim and his family ahead of time to consult with them before making his charging decisions.
“If I would have, they may have asked it to be different,” he said, noting that the charges he came up with “may have hurt the victim more than help.”
Duke said he worries that the victim has continued to be the brunt of poor treatment which was “made worse by my decision to charge.” However, he also noted, it might not necessarily change his decision to pursue such charges in other cases moving forward, saying the outcome of the jury trial was “the justice system at work.”
Duke said his view on the situation overall was that the youth conduct “hurt the image of their community and some individuals.” He further stated that his perception was that the culture at the school had perhaps “become one where you get away with something if you are on the football team or you have less accountability.” That has changed since he went to school, Duke said, when played football. In that day and age, he said, players were “expected to be better and hold themselves to a higher standard.”
“I was concerned that failure to hold them accountable would encourage the continuation of bullying type mentality that had been created in the team,” Duke said.
In a phone interview on Friday, Pittman spoke on the outcome of the trial for his client.
“He is a fine young man and he was innocent of any wrongdoing,” he said. “He and his family are grateful that Payette County citizens on a jury agreed with that and he can now move forward with plans for college. I’m excited he has a bright future ahead of him.”
Defending ‘paradise’?
There is little doubt, based on witness statements from players that a smaller series of events had lead up to the night on Birding Island South, outside of New Plymouth. That’s where three junior varsity players were taken by their varsity peers after a JV game on Oct. 14, 2021. Witnesses corroborated that at some point along the way, three junior varsity players were zip-tied inside the vehicles they were passengers in. Once they arrived to the island, those ties were cut to remove them from vehicles. They were then taken to a fence and restrained with zip ties, with one of the victims being shocked with a dog collar. The younger players were left tied to the fence for a minute or two before being freed and taken back to the high school.
But what lead up to that point, according to several witness statements, was a beef between the teams. One of the varsity players when being examined by Pittman said there was a prank war going on, which included junior varsity players stealing Gold Bond powder from the varsity locker room because varsity players were “powdering” junior varsity players. He further explained that meant “pulling pants down and putting powder down there.”
After junior varsity kids had been in the varsity locker room, Pittman asked the witness, “Did the coach tell you, ‘It’s your paradise, you have to defend it?”
The response came back, “yea.”
That witness said the players on both teams “agreed to a truce” which would end the night before the homecoming game on Oct. 15, 2021. That truce resulted in the Birding Island South incident.
High school changes policies and locker room layout
Following the culmination of the back-and-forth pranks between the teams, several changes have been made at Fruitland High School, according to Principal Marci Haro.
“We have reviewed every single policy and we have made changes so students are never unsupervised in locker rooms or in the gym, and we are redoing our locker rooms,” she said.
A remodel that is currently underway will combine the varsity and junior varsity team sports rooms into one “so everybody uses the same locker room, because that was the issue: JV had one and varsity had one,” Haro said. The remodel also will include separate locker rooms for male and female PE students.
Students experiencing any kind of harassment or with knowledge of someone who is going through it are encouraged to report it. There are methods of doing that anonymously or through typing a keyword in programs through their Google Chromebooks.
For anonymous reporting, Haro said there is a drop box students can report incidences through. She said school officials follow the Title 9 process and are “extremely thorough in making sure students are safe and have the ability to report.”
The keyword messaging is picked up by Gaggle.net on Google Docs or emails in the Chromebooks. Words such as “fight, sex abuse, hazing, harassment,” and cuss words get flagged and a message is sent to school officials.
“The problem with the hazing incident, is students used their personal cell phones and talked about it,” Haro said.
Still, the internal checks and balances are in place to make sure students are safe and have a way to report it, including if they know someone practicing self harm or threatening suicide.
“We interceded in several incidents last year of students harming or threatening self harm. We saved many lives because of that,” Haro said.
As to the negative sports culture, she said the high school hosted a speaker at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, who presented in an assembly for students and one just for parents. The focus: good sportsmanship and how to be a good team member, according to Haro.
When asked why the Varsity Football Coach Ryan Tracy is no longer with the school, Haro said “he chose to move on,” clarifying it was not the school’s decision to make him leave. She defended him saying he is an amazing coach who loves Fruitland” and “did not encourage pranking.”
“We’ve gotten in front of that,” Haro said, adding that every coach must now supervise the locker room and one has to be in there at all times.
Tracy was penalized at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, for taking pictures of plays from the Weiser playbook and distributing them to a member of Emmett’s staff. That mistake cost the team a two-game suspension, cost the school a $1,000 fine; got Tracy put on probation for a year by the Board of Control and an additional suspension by the Fruitland School Board of Trustees, that was not disclosed because it was a personnel matter.
At that time, Haro also defended Tracy, saying she supported him “two-hundred percent.” Athletic Director Russ Wright also defended Tracy.
As for reassurance to the community, Haro said they stay focused on the positives, not letting “the choices of 11 students ruin our year or drive our year,” and because of that “had an extremely amazing year.”
This included such things as the FFA students getting first at nationals; moving up from 77 to 34 among schools in Idaho; a graduation rate of 92.6%, an attendance rate of 94.5% for the 21-22 school year and 92% of students participating in at least one school activity, with the other 8% busy with other activities outside school, such as pro weight lifting, motocross, pro rodeo and BMX racing.
She further stated that school officials look at everything as a learning opportunity about how they can be better.
“It was the choice of students,” she said. “Nevertheless, we still have to look at what we can do better.”
The principal said the primary focus is on student safety, which includes physical and mental health.
“That’s first and then academics,” Haro said. “We care about our kids so very much.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.