Journeying home for a 50-year reunion

FRUITLAND — Our reunion weekend started with an emotional speech from a classmate lucky to be alive and ended with a eulogy for a friend who died.
As Fruitland High School’s class of 1972 gathered to celebrate and share memories last weekend at our 50th reunion, Joe Condie stood before us in the gymnasium where we had graduated five decades ago. He fought back tears as he tried to put into words why he was so determined to join us.
The farm boy from Fruitland’s hand trembled as he held the microphone just three months after undergoing a heart transplant. He wore a black, long-sleeved shirt with a red heart and a date sewn onto the left pocket: 3/12/22. On the back of the shirt was another heart, surrounded by five words: “Original Body … Slightly Used Engine.”
“I don’t know who gave me this heart but they are an angel,” he said. “I’m grateful for it.”
Simple words from a simple, hard-working man who had accomplished something extraordinary just by being here. It was the start of an emotional, unforgettable weekend 50 years in the making.
Condie represents a graduating class and generation that grew up during a much simpler time in a little southern Idaho farming town hugging the Snake River while the world changed around it. He stayed home, worked on his family’s farm and raised five kids.
But Condie also represents something more: the 16 from our class of about 60 who died and couldn’t join our reunion. Among those we lost was a classmate whose widow and two brothers sat in the gymnasium. David Strange had defied the odds, too, determined to forge a different path for himself before being struck down by a brain tumor 29 months before. Joe Condie and David Strange formed the bookends of our class, our town and our reunion weekend.
Growing up fast
Joe was the 11th of 13 Condie kids, a blended family that lived on an 80-acre farm in Nuacres, an area south of Fruitland, raising cows, hogs, sheep, chickens, grain and hay. I barely knew Joe as we went through middle school and high school, so I had no idea how hard his life was.
At age 5, he was helping his mother Cecilia feed the calves when she collapsed, dying of a rare heart disorder. Joe grew up fast. When his father Darwin needed a new swather while Joe was in high school, Joe took an extra job at Sunnyside Farm, a dairy outside New Plymouth. He worked eight hours a day, arriving for work at 3:30 a.m. to milk cows, rushing to LDS seminary, then to school, before returning to work at the dairy after school and heading home to finish family chores after dark.
Two young Fruitland teachers wondered why the little blond kid in the back of class kept falling asleep and never turned in homework. Bill Betts, who taught American Government, and Ron Boyd, who taught Geometry, learned that Joe barely had time to sleep, let alone open a book at home. Both offered Joe a deal: stay awake and finish work in class, and he’d pass without homework. Joe graduated because two teachers showed compassion for a motherless kid who needed help.
Joe inherited more from his family than his tireless work ethic. He was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome, a congenital condition that killed his mother and has been passed along to two of his five children and at least three of his 25 grandchildren. Joe’s heart had an extra electrical pathway between the upper and lower chambers that caused a rapid heartbeat. He took medication and had multiple procedures, but nothing worked for long. Joe made a life for himself, marrying Carol Barker, an Ontario girl, in 1976, raising a family and buying 13 acres of the Condie farm in Nuacres. He eventually sold his farm and moved to Arco, Idaho, in 2012. He said he has undergone at least 10 heart procedures and two open-heart surgeries and twice survived cardiac arrest. He moved to Adrian three years ago and retired. Late last year, his doctor told him he’d die without a transplant.
The path to a new heart was daunting. Constant trips to Seattle for appointments with his team of 10 doctors, finding a place to live, endless insurance forms, mounting medical bills, and two bouts of COVID-19 — all in hopes of simply qualifying for a new heart. Joe and Carol never lost hope, and everything came together eight days after he was added to the donor list. On March 11, 2022, doctors at the University of Washington Medical Center opened up Joe’s chest to remove his worn-out heart and implant a new one. Early the next morning, he was wheeled into recovery after 10 hours of surgery.
His life is different now. The Condies set alarms four times a day to take 19 different medications, including three anti-rejection drugs and steroids. The drugs have left Joe with diabetes and hand tremors, but he’s alive and determined to make the most of his second chance.
“If it’s just keeping me alive and I do nothing, it’s not worth it,” Joe said.
Joe set bite-sized goals, like walking 20 minutes every day. But he also took aim at a bigger one: Returning home to Fruitland for our 50th reunion June 24-26. Friday night he stood before his class in the old FHS gym and cried.
Losing another classmate
David Strange was another shy, baby-faced Fruitland boy from my class. He also grew up south of Fruitland, the second of three brothers and a younger sister living on Whitley Drive. David loved to fish, hunt and explore on his bike, but he also was hungry for knowledge and driven to succeed. He graduated with honors from Cornell University, earned an MBA and built a successful career in Silicon Valley. He and Roxana Yichoy, who married in 1980, were enjoying life as his career was winding down in 2018 when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Like Joe, David was determined to beat the odds and he became a model patient during 18 months of surgery, radiation and chemo. He died on Jan. 11, 2020, the birthday I share with Rick Garman, our close friend and classmate. David was 66.
Roxana, his widow, came to our reunion to honor David and the others from our class who had died by sponsoring our Friday dinner. She drove to Fruitland with David’s four high-school yearbooks and a red-and-white box containing his ashes.
Friday night was emotional. I read the names of the 16 classmates we had lost, including three who had died during the past year. Joe, the little blond farm kid from high school who now is 6 feet 2 and 260 pounds, had a simple message: He was alive because someone donated their organs. He hopes his story will inspire others to become donors.
“I’m no hero,” he said. “The doctors, nurses and donors are the heroes.”
Our dinner ended with a tour of our old school, now Treasure Valley Classical Academy. The weekend also included several all-class events, capped by a banquet Saturday at Ontario’s Four Rivers Cultural Center with about 200 FHS graduates.
Our class shared pizza Saturday and Sunday in the Fruitland Community Park. While kids danced in the water park a few yards away Sunday, I took a bite of cold pizza under a gazebo with David’s widow and Garman, closing our reunion, but not our weekend. It was time to remember David.
Taking David home
Roxana, Garman and two of David’s other close friends, Brenton Kidder and Frances Fujii, jumped into my car for a two-hour journey back in time. We drove to four places special to David growing up: Next to a tree near the high-school gym, in a cornfield at Whitley Bottom, along the banks of the Snake River on Washoe, and on his beloved Grandma Sanders’ old farm northeast of Payette. Each of us said a few words and scattered ashes before someone placed a red rose.
On the final stop, Roxana stood under a gnarled tree next to two weather-beaten hay bales on the farm where David spent summers with his grandma. “She definitely loved you, so now you can stay with her,” Roxana said as the tears flowed. “I love you. Here’s to you.”
A breeze blew the ashes past the trunk, beyond the shade and into the bright sun. The swirling particles were suspended in the sunlight for a few moments before settling to earth.
Our class scattered again after our reunion, returning to our new homes and our old lives. Joe Condie’s back in Adrian, enjoying his second chance by working in his garden and playing with his grandkids. David’s widow is home in San Jose, Calif. Rick Garman and I drove back to my home near Seattle, then he flew back to Boston.
I keep replaying those three days in my head. Our 50th reunion was a time to remember, celebrate and mourn. More than that, though, it also led Joe Condie and David Strange, two Fruitland boys, back home for good.
