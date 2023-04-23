Joseph Johnson ‘was a guardian’

Members of law enforcement, including Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai, salute a vehicle carrying Cpl. Joseph Johnson as it arrives at Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario earlier this week.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

NYSSA — Less than 24 hours before his memorial service, Joseph “Joe” Johnson was approved for a posthumous award: the Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice. The Governor’s Commission on the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor met for a special meeting Friday afternoon to deliberate the matter and made their decision swiftly. In less than 10 minutes, it unanimously approved the nomination and decided that this and future ones should get some kind of standardized certificate to explain the medal. That could be given to the family to go alongside the “venerated object,” explained Capt. Kyle Kennedy with Oregon State Police.

After the commission’s decision, the next step was sending the nomination to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk for final approval. The hope is that she will OK it, then Kotek or a designee from her office will present the medal to the fallen member’s family.



