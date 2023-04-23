Joseph Johnson ‘was a guardian’

NYSSA — Less than 24 hours before his memorial service, Joseph “Joe” Johnson was approved for a posthumous award: the Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice. The Governor’s Commission on the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor met for a special meeting Friday afternoon to deliberate the matter and made their decision swiftly. In less than 10 minutes, it unanimously approved the nomination and decided that this and future ones should get some kind of standardized certificate to explain the medal. That could be given to the family to go alongside the “venerated object,” explained Capt. Kyle Kennedy with Oregon State Police.
After the commission’s decision, the next step was sending the nomination to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk for final approval. The hope is that she will OK it, then Kotek or a designee from her office will present the medal to the fallen member’s family.
According to Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, DPSST, to qualify for the Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice, a candidate must have died or have been killed while on duty on or after Jan. 1, 2011.
Johnson was fatally shot while in the line of duty on April 15. This was while he was on the job in his volunteer role as corporal reserve officer for the Nyssa Police Department, which he had worked at for four years. His full-time job was at Snake River Correctional Institution, where he started out as a corrections officer 15 years ago before moving into different roles.
Suzanne Herring, with DPSST, explained to the commission that the agency had received the initial nomination over the “recent tragedy” from a police chief in Seaside.
Depending on the family’s wishes, Johnson’s medal may be awarded to them at the time of services or memorials held in honor of the fallen officer, or at a later awards ceremony. No information was available whether that would be included in Saturday’s services at the time this paper went to press on Friday.
A draft certificate for Johnson’s medal obtained by the newspaper honors him for “laying down his own life in the performance of his duties.”
The certificate, which had Friday’s date, was awaiting a signature from the governor.
According to the Oregon Revised Statute, the medal will be bronze and consist of a police shield overlaid by a sheriff’s star with the seal of the State of Oregon in the center and the words “Law Enforcement Medal of Sacrifice” within the design. It will be attached to a gold ribbon with a blue edge.
‘Valued and important’
On Thursday afternoon, staff at Snake River Correctional Institution learned that their coworker was getting nominated for the posthumous award.
Johnson loved Star Wars. Those who ever went to his office at SRCI likely noticed it was full of related memorabilia and posters, according to Amber Campbell, public information officer, for SRCI, where Johnson worked for the past 15 years.
But even those who never visited his office or knew that side of Johnson, knew what kind of person he was and spoke affectionately of him as “JJ.”
This includes SRCI Sgt. Dan Bain, who said members of law enforcement are known for running toward a dangerous situation rather than running away.
“No one embodied this philosophy more than Joe Johnson. He was a guardian to his family, a guardian to his community, a guardian to his coworkers,” Bain said. “Echoes of him will live on in our mind, our hearts, and our memories. He was loved and will be missed. Until we meet again, JJ.”
SRCI Correctional Officer Meridith Hickman, who also is the first vice president of the Oregon AFSCME Council, also offered high praise for her colleague, saying he was gone too soon.
“JJ lived a life that reflected his stated beliefs and it showed in his career and his volunteerism,” she said. “The depth of grief that I and everyone who knew him feel over his being stolen from all of us so soon show how valued and important JJ was to our community.”
Oregon AFSCME Council is the state’s arm of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Hickman’s statement was alongside that of one issued by Oregon AFSCME President Fred Yungbluth.
He said how Johnson’s commitment to his community was unshakeable. After more than a decade as a correctional officer at SRCI “Johnson saw firsthand the mental health struggles facing Department of Corrections employees and adults-in-custody. Johnson got certified as a Qualified Mental Health Professional and sought to help his colleagues as well as imprisoned people as a behavioral health counselor.
“And that’s exactly what he did,” Yungbluth wrote.
In addition to counseling adults in custody, Johnson volunteered with a peer program to provide behavioral health support for ODOC colleagues.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.