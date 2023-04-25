Joseph Johnson, ‘gone but never forgotten’

Honor guard salutes Joseph Johnson's urn during his celebration of life.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

NYSSA — On Saturday, the greater Nyssa community celebrated the life of Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Cpl. Joseph Johnson, who was fatally shot while responding to a call of concern regarding a violent individual damaging property and threatening others. Johnson’s family and members of the community filled the auditorium and gymnasium at Nyssa High school.

An emergency vehicle procession took place prior to the celebration of life, with the procession starting at John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium, in Ontario. The public was invited to watch, and a large portion of the community showed their support. The procession line was so long that as the front of it arrived at Nyssa High School, there were still others leaving the gym in Ontario, according to one of the Oregon State Police troopers in attendance.



