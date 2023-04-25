Joseph Johnson, ‘gone but never forgotten’

NYSSA — On Saturday, the greater Nyssa community celebrated the life of Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Cpl. Joseph Johnson, who was fatally shot while responding to a call of concern regarding a violent individual damaging property and threatening others. Johnson’s family and members of the community filled the auditorium and gymnasium at Nyssa High school.
An emergency vehicle procession took place prior to the celebration of life, with the procession starting at John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium, in Ontario. The public was invited to watch, and a large portion of the community showed their support. The procession line was so long that as the front of it arrived at Nyssa High School, there were still others leaving the gym in Ontario, according to one of the Oregon State Police troopers in attendance.
God’s minister
During the celebration of life, Pastor Cassidy Kotte shared a bible verse with those in attendance, but decided to switch a word with ‘an officer of the law.’ As he read the verse, he went on to state that, “All men [and] women who put on the uniform and the badge are God’s ministers to you and I for good.”
That was Joe
Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou mentioned that the Nyssa reserve officer program is completely volunteer, adding that they don’t get paid for their service, “at least not with money.” Johnson worked at Snake River Correctional Institution and volunteered his extra time to assist the Nyssa Police Department for 20 or more hours a week.
“He did it just as professional, if not more, with pride. Our mission statement, thanks to our previous chief we've had here, 'Honor, Integrity and Service.' That's Joe. He exemplified our mission statement,” said Ballou. “He did it better than I did.”
The chief continued to mention that Johnson would strive to better himself on a daily basis.
“If he wasn’t in the streets working with us, [or] he wasn’t at the prison working there, he was educating himself to be the best.”
Ballou said he had over 3,200 hours of training, and that over the course of the last four months, Johnson had been volunteering his only two days off from working at the prison each week to assist the Nyssa Police Department while they were shorthanded.
“I remember one time, we had a vehicle with a mark on it,” said Ballou while telling a story about Johnson. “We sent out an email saying, ‘Hey, you need to report these things.’ Joe responded, ‘It might’ve been me, but if it wasn’t, it was still me …’ With all that, it just speaks to the honor he has.”
“There’s many who know Joe, and know that’s the type of person they want to be. I know that’s the type of person I want to be. He’s my mentor,” said Ballou. “I know he’s there doing God’s work, because he did it for us.”
A loving husband, father and friend
“Friends and coworkers remember JJ as a family man,” said Oregon Department of Corrections Director of Operations Rob Perrson.
He continued to speak on Johnson’s love for his family, adding that he was at his happiest when talking about them. Pearson also mentioned that Johnson was valued as a mental health professional, and would seek to provide services even after his shift.
“When a coworker was experiencing some personal hard times, he brought them lunch every day for over a month,” said Pearson as he speaks on Johnson’s character as a person. “JJ was a practical joker and loved to laugh. His coworkers often referred to him as Papa Bear, because he would make sure everyone was taken care of and safe after their shift. He downplayed and changed the subject when he got compliments about all the accomplishments he had and achievements he made. He didn’t want that recognition.”
A Jedi’s honor
Johnson’s tribute video carried a Star Wars theme, as he was an avid fan of the franchise. As most of the movies start, Johnson’s tribute began with his story as he formed his jedi clan. It spoke on his various roles as a security, correctional, probation and police officer, along with mentioning that he pursued his masters degree in counseling at Colorado Christian University. Johnson became the first SRCI officer to move from security to behavioral health.
Following the Jedi’s story, the tribute displayed many photos of Johnson with friends and family.
Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice
The Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice is awarded to the family of a law enforcement officer that has paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. Johnson’s family was awarded this prestigious honor during his celebration of life, as the medal is engraved, “Awarded by a grateful state, for the ultimate sacrifice by a law enforcement family.”
Family members were also presented with a folded flag in honor of Johnson’s sacrifice.
The medal was presented by Oregon State Police Superintendent Casey Codding, on behalf of Gov. Tina Kotek.
As the trumpets played “Taps,” the audience stood in a moment of silence for Johnson. Following the infamous military bugle call, a recording played as the auditorium was silent. “Three-two-zero, three-zero-zero, status check. Three-two-zero, three-zero-zero, status check. Three-two-zero, three-zero-zero, status check. Three-two-zero, three-zero-zero, negative contact. All units, Three-Two-Zero Reserve Cpl. Joe Johnson is out of service. End of watch April 15, 2023. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace brother, we will take it from here.”
‘A Thin Blue Line’
During the celebration of life, Pearson was asked by the family to read a poem titled, “A Thin Blue Line” which reads:
“They’re gathering up in heaven, those whose hearts bleed blue. They heard another one’s coming, his time on Earth is through. There’s a ripple in the fabric, a tear in the thin blue line. A sacrifice was made, an officer in his prime. They stand guard at heaven’s gate wearing their dress blues. Heads are bowed in silence when he arrives they’ll all salute. Then they’ll slap him on the back, welcome him inside. Though their hearts are grieving, they are also filled with pride. He bravely gave his life to protect those who served. Justice and freedom, he stood for every word. Our hearts with his family, we grieve their sacrifice. May they feel our love as we pray for them tonight. On Earth, they’re gathering, the gunman doesn’t stand a chance. Those who hold the line, won't take a backward glance. Eyes looking forward, there's no place he can hide. One of theirs was taken, they'll stand on that thin blue line. Take up where he left off, finish what they must. We pray for their safety, and in our God we trust. That good will once again triumph, though the devil takes his due. Every heart determined; God bless our Men in Blue."
