Joint House and Senate committees hold 2nd hearing on redistricting

The second of two hearings held by the Joint House and Senate committees on redistricting was held Saturday via video conferencing, and the main concerns of those testifying were that the new legislative lines would be fair and they would not separate communities of interest.
Deschutes County received a lot of attention during the session.
That the lines will need to be redrawn is no question: For instance, in House District 60, the estimated population is 5,000 or more under the estimated average of 68,830, according to data on the redistricting website.
East of the Cascades, only the Deschutes County area House District showed populations estimates of 5,000 and above the average. Other districts on this side of the state were below the estimated average.
For Oregon Senate districts, the population average is an estimated 137,660. Senate District 30, which includes Malheur County, is estimated to be about 7,500 short of the mark.
Senate District 30 was a target for some as it is strung out from the Oregon/Idaho border to north central Oregon, bypassing some closer areas along the way.
“A common community of interest,” was a common refrain as speakers were concerned that rural areas were not split up.
Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege noted that his county is split between two representatives and two senators, including Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale. The county is about 75 miles from Portland.
He does not want redistricting to become political football.
Patti Adair, a resident of Sisters, said she wanted the rural areas protected and not dominated by the urban developments. She said the committee should focus on rural interests.
Melanie Keber, of Bend, said the city could have its own Senate District. She also asked that the redistricting be done in time for the May 2022 election.
Again several people asked that the redistricting be turned over to an independent commission to keep the process for being partisan.
Jennifer Bonham, daughter of Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, who sits on the House redistricting committee, suggested districts made up for counties along the Columbia River and districts made up for counties along the Oregon/Idaho border.
How quickly redistricting will be completed is uncertain since the new census figures are not expected until sometime late summer or fall.
