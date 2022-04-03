Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project sets water turn-on dates

NYSSA — Dates have been set for this year’s irrigation season, which is expected to carry a 2.1 acre allotment for water users. That’s the latest news following a special meeting of the Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project, which was held on Thursday morning.
After heavy discussion, including the last time allotments were this low, a motion made to turn on water on April 13 failed.
The motion that passed will see the Snake River pumps get turned on April 6 with the gravity fed water coming out of Owyhee Reservoir on April 11. The water could take users on the north end of the irrigation system in Ontario up to eight days, depending on how far out they are, according to Owyhee Irrigation District Manager Clancy Flynn. He said it would be a little while longer for some of the laterals to carry water all the way out to the Annex and Vale areas.
As to how long the water will last, Flynn says it will really depend on weather and on how producers order water, which will depend on crop needs. The season could be as short as 120 or so days or as long as 170, he said. The typical irrigation season is about 190 days, he said.
“It really depends on Mother Nature and how we use the water,” Flynn said.
While there will be enough runoff to keep rivers flowing, there will not be a lot of moisture in the forecast.
In 2015, water users saw 1.6 acre feet. That year, water started on April 20 and ran out by the end of August.
One of the things Flynn pointed out was that he has heard onions on drip irrigation can make it with 2 acre feet, however, he has heard that a lot of people have moved onions off of that source of water.
Furthermore, due to ongoing drought issues, he noted a lot of growers have switched to wheat or short day corn crops that people will be able to grow in as short as 60 days. Of course, Flynn noted, those crops typically have lower yields.
Saying it was hard to know how the water season could impact local producers yet, the Owyhee Irrigation District does work with farmers who need to do water transfers due to switching crops or fields. This can be done temporarily within reason, where the water is transferred from one field to another. Those who seek to do so need to fill out an application at the district office.
Flynn said crews will be actively burning ditches this week, accomplishing “as much as we can every day.”
The total number of workers varies seasonally, he said. While it can be as low as 32 to 33 staff by mid-winter, it can be as much as 37 or 38 employees in the summer months when the district bulks up staff to cover the pumps and laterals.
Other news out of the irrigation meeting is that there is a board vacancy.
Flynn said that Jerry Nagaki, who was president, had retired and sold out his farm. As Nagaki is no longer a land owner, he had to give up the seat. His term was set to expire at the end of the year. Flynn said irrigation districts handle their own elections. Anybody who wants to run needs to get 10 signatures and turn them in. If more than one person wants to run, it triggers an election. If there is only one applicant, Flynn explained, that person is automatically appointed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.