John Kirby readies for retirement

John Kirby, center, pauses for a photo with his children, Mara and Randall, on Thursday afternoon. After 58 years in the business, Kirby, who is president of Kinney Bros. & Keele Hardware, has announced he is selling his business to the Thatcher family, which will add the store to its eastern Oregon chain of Ace Hardware stores.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — “This age thing — nobody’s been able to stop it.”

Those were the words of John Kirby on Thursday afternoon when explaining how he has decided to “slow down” and sell his hardware store which has existed in the community for nearly a century. He said Kinney Bros & Keele True Value Hardware will become the fourth in a regional chain of eastern Oregon Ace Hardware stores.



Tags

Load comments