John Forsyth to retire from Waldo Insurance after 44 years

While many people have changed employers at some point in their career, John Forsyth, an insurance counselor with Field-Waldo Insurance Agency in Ontario, isn’t one of them. Forsyth joined the agency at age 23, and after 44 years has announced his retirement.
In an email to the Argus on Tuesday, he said that when he first signed on at the agency, the concept of insurance was rather foreign to him.
“At 23 I hardly knew what insurance was, just that you had to have it if you wanted to drive or own a home. I’d always enjoyed working with people and at 23 it seemed to my wife and I the right direction to pursue,” he wrote.”
Forsyth is originally from Vancouver, Washington, moving to Ontario with his wife, Donna, when he was 21 years old.
“Became acquainted and friends with Nolan and Lucy Field and Dave and Barbara Waldo through our mutual faith. Very few Insurance Agents will tell you that a career in the insurance industry was mapped out from a young age. Most were given an opportunity as we were or you were part of a family business. I remember Nolan and Dave asking if I had ever considered a career in the insurance business and would I be interested in learning the business and working for their agency.”
Forsyth recalled the experience of being hired at age 23 as humbling for him.
“It didn’t take long to discover this was an industry I really enjoyed and wanted to learn to the best of my ability. Through my early years Nolan became my mentor who was dedicated to the insurance business and loved to teach and I wanted to absorb as much as I could. So I had the best start a person could ask for.”
He also noted that the process of becoming educated in the insurance takes a long time.
“To build your own client base and work with clients the agency has had for a number of years, it seemed critical to me to be knowledgeable and have a good understanding of the insurance forms and coverage offered.I began a 10 year endeavor early in by career to become a Certified Insurance Counselor and a Certified Risk Manager which designations I’ve held for over the past 25 years.”
Forsyth went beyond working at Field-Waldo, serving 15 years on the Independent Insurance Agents Association of Oregon board and even as its president for one term.
“I became a state representative and served as Chair on the Far West Agents Technical Conference made up of 11 western states that worked to develop Insurance Policy forms and language that are still in use today.”
In addition, he served on the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Trustees for 20 years. Speaking of education, he noted that school districts are among the agency’s most noteworthy clients.
“I’ve enjoyed sharing with various students that a career in the insurance industry shouldn’t be overlooked. [It] opens up many avenues from being an insurance agent to working for insurance companies in management capacities, marketing positions, claims adjusters, actuaries, technology, politics and legislative affairs, with opportunities to travel and become involved in other aspects of the industry on a national level.”
Even though he’s stepping back from his daily duties, Forsyth said he believe the industry is not one a person completely retires from because of the relationships he built in his career and observing how much of a hand insurance plays in daily life.
“After 44 years I’m Looking forward to watching the ‘Next Gen’ as they develop their skills and add their expertise in keeping the insurance industry vibrant and successful for the generation after them.”
A celebration for Forsyth is planned Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Field-Waldo Insurance office, 378 W. Idaho Ave, Ontario. For information, phone (541) 889-9181.
