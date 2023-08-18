“For Christ did not send me to baptize but to proclaim the gospel-and not with wisdom, so that the cross of Christ might not be emptied of its power” (1 Corinthians 1:17).

It was the second semester of my senior year at the University of Portland. ll of the requirements needed for graduation had been accomplished except one. It was the one I had been putting off. I needed at least two credit hours of speech. The very thought of speaking in public gave me tremors of fear. There were a number of classes possible. One of them stood out as possibly less onerous than the others. It was called “Oral interpretation.” It involved analyzing and reading aloud the work someone else had written. I thought it would be easy.



Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

