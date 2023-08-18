“For Christ did not send me to baptize but to proclaim the gospel-and not with wisdom, so that the cross of Christ might not be emptied of its power” (1 Corinthians 1:17).
It was the second semester of my senior year at the University of Portland. ll of the requirements needed for graduation had been accomplished except one. It was the one I had been putting off. I needed at least two credit hours of speech. The very thought of speaking in public gave me tremors of fear. There were a number of classes possible. One of them stood out as possibly less onerous than the others. It was called “Oral interpretation.” It involved analyzing and reading aloud the work someone else had written. I thought it would be easy.
I was so wrong. It involved researching the work; writing a paper on the conclusions of how it should be presented; and then reading it aloud in a manner supported by the research. The professor was a specialist in theater and a demanding instructor.
By now it was too late to make a change. Even though I had more than enough credits to qualify for graduation, they would not count without these speech credits. It was too late to make another choice and the expense of another semester was unthinkable. All of my college reserves had been spent.
Our first assignment was to read a descriptive piece taken from our textbook. My name was called first and I walked from my seat through the class and stood at the podium and began to read the text assigned. Breathing came in short pants as I struggled to gain some composure. My heartbeat was pounding in my head as I began. I don’t recall the name of the piece but I do recall it as a description of Grandma Twilly’s house. Grandma Twilly was an old woman who lived as a recluse in a house filled with years of neglect and filth. It was with a genuine sense of relief that I came to the end of my reading. I began to reclaim my seat.
“Mr. Mosier”… my professor stopped my escape. “That was truly awful! Do it again!”
I could tell by the look on their faces, my classmates were shocked. I returned to the podium and read the piece again. She was still displeased and demanded that I do it again.
By the fourth try, it was clear that she was not going to let me take my seat without some substantive changes in how I performed. By now I was angry. I returned to the podium. I raised my voice by an octave and increase the decibels of loudness to just below a shout. I became the reclusive old hag and gestured to indicate the path of dripping mold down the wall of the room. When I was done, my classmates were aghast. They were sure that an angry explosion from the instructor was soon to follow. A young lady in the first row exclaimed … “Oh ick!” My professor exclaimed: “I knew if I gave you half a chance you would do it.”
I earned an “A” in the class I thought I was in danger of failing.
This was the most important class of my entire college career. The lessons learned in that class have been utilized in my testimony before the Legislature, testimony in the Juvenile Court, consulting in the juvenile justice system, preaching sermons, leading worship, and many other instances where public speaking has been required.
Our heavenly father gives us what we need to do the work we are called to do. These gifts can come from unexpected places and can be delivered in surprising ways. Paul in his letter to the Corinthians is exhorting them not to use the power of the spirit to be a source of division.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
