“Come to me all you that are weary and carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matthew 11: 28-30).
He entered our home with a special gift. Our son in-law had lost his mother some months ago. He and his wife (our daughter) have been going through the process of closing out her estate and disposing of possessions of her household. Under his arm was a VHS recorder/player. It is also a DVD player. We have an extensive VHS library that has been stored away. They have been of little use as the VHS player we have had ceased functioning long ago.
It gave me reason to sort through the many VHS cassette tapes stored in our basement. A video cassette entitled “The Last Days of Celilo” gave a history of the Celilo Falls on the Columbia River. Located just east of The Dalles, Oregon, this geological phenomenon is now submerged below the reservoir created by The Dalles Dam. These rapids were a major obstacle to travel for early Oregon travelers but were a source of food and support for the native Americans of the Pacific Northwest. The video tells the story of development to overcome this obstacle. The First decade of the 20th century found the white settlers of the area building a system of locks around the rapids opening navigation between Portland, Oregon and Lewiston, Idaho. Millions of pounds of salmon were harvested by Native Americans of the Columbia River Basin. The video records the building of The Dalles Dam as part of the Electrical Power Grid of the Pacific Northwest. The Video also tells the story of the native American loss of the salmon runs and a way of life.
There was a video labeled “50th Wedding Anniversary”. I had not realized that there was a video of Vicki and My 50th wedding anniversary which had happened in July of 2019. I soon discovered it was my parents 50th wedding anniversary which took place in October of 1989. The video opens with a shot of my Grandmother Josephine Moore. Her parents had emigrated to the Nez Perce county of Northern Idaho in 1852. She and her brothers and sisters had worked with their parents to develop a farm from scratch. In this video she was quite elderly but able to greet members of her extended family. There were five generations gathered and that gathering was recorded.
There was also a video labeled: “Youth at Work”. This was a video created by Juvenile Court Resources Inc. A Nonprofit organization created by the county Juvenile Departments of Central and Eastern Oregon. This was a public/private partnership putting youth to work in Conservation Corps programs while they developed work skills and paid restitution. These youth were under the supervision of the Juvenile Court. It was an innovative way of addressing the needs of troubled youth in the rural communities of central and eastern Oregon.
Each of these videos is set against a background of burdens. Each of us has our own measure of heavy burdens. Yet, each of us has our own portion of gentleness and humbleness of heart. I had forgotten that the videos of these events were stored away. In fact, I had contemplated throwing out the whole library of VHS cassettes. They are of an old technology that we no longer use. I would have missed the reflection on how the Holy continues to give rest and relief and lighten our load. Though there continues to be burdens I am reminded to not to forget about the possibilities for tomorrow that rest within the burdens of today.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
