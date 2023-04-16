Jerry Courtney uses karate to break through a stack of seven bricks with his hands in the 2000s. He is bringing back a Christian-based karate program to the area that he taught up until about 10 years ago. Snake River Christian Karate will be offered free on Thursday nights at River of Life Christian Center in Payette.
Photos courtesy of Jerry Courtney
A youth named Ted gets ready to break through bricks during a competition. He is now in law enforcement in the Emmett area.
Jerry Courtney says, “Do not underestimate the power of a woman,” when sharing this photo of someone who went through his program in the past.
This photo is of those who went through the program in 2005 pausing with the trophies they won in Boise tournaments.
PAYETTE — A faith-based, self-defense program that a Payette man started teaching to local youth 20 years ago is coming back. A lot of youth who went through the program now have children of their own and had been asking Jerry Courtney to bring back U.S. Christian Karate. But it was a recent ask from his pastor that solidified what he’d been thinking about.
“He came up to me four Sundays ago and asked me to teach karate,” Courtney said of his pastor at River of Life Christian Center in Payette. “I said, ‘I give up, I will do it again.”
Courtney taught the karate program for free for about 11 years, and he wants to do it again. This time it will be dubbed Snake River Christian Karate.
“It’s about the community and what’s going on and people being afraid to go out at night,” he said.
Courtney said a lot of it has to do with crime happening against children and young people.
He said a lot of people have approached him about it at Red Apple Marketplace, where he has worked as the produce manager for more than 21 years.
‘I will go until …’
At 66, Courtney is not worried about physical stamina to lead a karate class.
“I’ve been athletic my whole life. There is only one thing to do: Put my foot down on the throttle and keep going,” he said. “I will go until my body says stop or God says stop.”
He is a dive-master scuba diver, has been on a fencing team and used to do a triathlon. In addition, he earned a presidential award while in the military for his physical fitness.
Nowadays, Courtney “throws around 40- to 50-pound boxes all day,” and does spin biking and weightlifting when he gets off work.
Courtney also said when he was a HazMat instructor years ago, his lungs got burnt. Doctors said he would have a double lung transplant, but it never happened. After a 10-year fight, everyone says he isn’t his age at all.
Courtney was born and raised in La Grande before eventually ending up in Ontario. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 16 years in Ontario.
Aims to keep classes free
Courtney said the classes will be geared toward all ages and all abilities, encouraging those who are differently abled to participate, too.
“I want all kids, and young adults, too,” he said, noting that he prefers they be at least 6 or 7 to start.
Courtney aims to start the classes this Thursday, and will continue them every Thursday from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at the River of Life Christian Center, 800 17th Avenue N. He aims to keep the classes free again, saying if someone wants to donate to the cause that’s fine.
“But, I”m not charging, I won’t do it. It’s not about the money,” Courtney says.
He said that situations happening around the world and locally that he has heard about solidify that “bad things happen to good people — you just don’t know.”
“If I can save one child, one young adult, one person, I’ve done my job,” he said.
At Red Apple, Courtney is known as the guy that doesn’t walk in fear and will confront somebody when needed.
“I’m not going to walk in fear. I refuse. I’m all about God and country,” he said.
In some past trainings, Courtney has had state police come in and talk about what’s legal and not legal, when it comes to self defense and has even taught a “less-than-lethal” class for high school girls. In that class, he taught a method that would enable a girl to hit someone’s nerves and “cause someone to wake up and say, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this.’”
Courtney says he has two goals with the class.
“One, I want to make it as safe as possible. And two, I want them to learn the best option is to run, to basically hit them and run,” he said. “If they try to grab you, run; but if you are not able to run, I can teach and 11-year-old girl what do do with a small hand weapon and they are going to figure out how they can make their life better by letting go of this little girl.”
