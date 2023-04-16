PAYETTE — A faith-based, self-defense program that a Payette man started teaching to local youth 20 years ago is coming back. A lot of youth who went through the program now have children of their own and had been asking Jerry Courtney to bring back U.S. Christian Karate. But it was a recent ask from his pastor that solidified what he’d been thinking about.

“He came up to me four Sundays ago and asked me to teach karate,” Courtney said of his pastor at River of Life Christian Center in Payette. “I said, ‘I give up, I will do it again.”



