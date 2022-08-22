Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PAYETTE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 on Saturday evening, resulted in multiple vehicle going to the hospital and a road closure while first responder crews cleared the scene.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police on Sunday afternoon, the crash happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday at milepost 14 on I-84 in Payette County.



Tags

Load comments