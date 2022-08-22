Argus Observer reader Janet Komoto captured this photo of Life Flight responding to a crash about 14 miles from the Oregon-Idaho border in Payette County on Saturday. The crash resulted in three being taken to area hospitals.
The burnt-out shell of a Jeep Wrangler sits on the shoulder of Interstate 84 near milepost 14 in Payette County on Saturday afternoon. Police say a man was traveling west in the Jeep, when one of the tires shredded, causing the man to drive off the road, hit a barrier and overturn the vehicle, which then caught on fire.
Photo courtesy of Janet Komoto
PAYETTE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 on Saturday evening, resulted in multiple vehicle going to the hospital and a road closure while first responder crews cleared the scene.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police on Sunday afternoon, the crash happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday at milepost 14 on I-84 in Payette County.
Police say that a 53-year-old man was traveling west in a Jeep Wrangler when one of the tires shredded. That caused the man to drive off the road and hit the barrier, overturning the Jeep. The vehicle then caught on fire.
Passengers in the jeep included a 43-year-old woman and a 50-year-old whose gender was not identified. All of the victims are from Boise, according to police.
All parties were transported to regional medical facilities, with the woman being transported by air ambulance and the other victims being transported by ground ambulance.
Police say nobody was wearing their seatbelts.
According to the news release all lanes of the interstate were blocked for about an hour while emergency responders worked to assist the occupants and clear the area.
State Police continue to investigate the incident.
