Jacobs gets in on GOP race for seat on court

VALE — Ron Jacobs, state water master for District 9, was the third person to file as a GOP contender for county commissioner in the May 19 primary.
The other two are incumbent Larry Wilson and Jim Mendiola.
Jacobs, who has been water master for about 21 years, said being on the county commission is something he has wanted to do for a long time. He is planning to retire and will have the time to give to the commissioner portion.
“I have a lot to offer,” Jacobs said, commenting that in his position as water master he has had involvement with farming and ranching, having traveled all over the county. “I know the county well.”
Prior to that he worked for the Vale Oregon Irrigation District, which he managed for 10 years.
In the community, Jacobs said he has served on the Vale School Board and on the Malheur Education Service District. Statewide, Jacobs served on the Oregon Water Resources Congress, serving a time as chairman.
His goal is to get the county working together to build the economy and keeping the community strong.
