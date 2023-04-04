Red Cross urges donations during 3rd week of blood shortage

American Red Cross’s Lewis and Clark blood service region pack up after spending the day collecting blood donations in Ontario in 2016. The entity is holding two blood drives in Payette this month.

 Argus Observer, file

PAYETTE — Two blood drives in Payette this month are among those organized by American Red Cross where donors stand to earn a free PEANUTS T-Shirt, according to a news release from the nonprofit on Monday.

The first drive is today from 12:30 to 6 p.m. It will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 S. Iowa Ave. The next drive will be on April 18 and will be from noon to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St.



