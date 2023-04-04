PAYETTE — Two blood drives in Payette this month are among those organized by American Red Cross where donors stand to earn a free PEANUTS T-Shirt, according to a news release from the nonprofit on Monday.
The first drive is today from 12:30 to 6 p.m. It will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 S. Iowa Ave. The next drive will be on April 18 and will be from noon to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St.
Red Cross and Peanuts have joined forces "as a reminder that it's cool to be kind and help save lives," states the release. As such, all who donate from now through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool. The offer is good while supplies last.
Additionally, those who donate through April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long.
To book a time, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or phone 1 (800) RED CROSS.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.