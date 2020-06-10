ONTARIO — Like many other community endeavors to assist people in need, the people who operate the garden as part of the Next Chapter Food Pantry, next to St. Matthews Episcopal Church, have to work their way through nuances of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
At at the garden, the main impact has been on the reduction of resources, as there was a limit on the number of people who can work there at any one time. This is only about three people at present, said volunteer John Armstrong during an interview at the garden on Tuesday. Plant growth has been slower this year because there was no workday, which draws a number of volunteers including children to get it started, he added.
Also in past years, biology students from Treasure Valley Community College have come over from the campus across the street to work in the garden. However, with in-person classes canceled that is not happening this year.
While it may look small, a wide variety of produce is grown at the garden. This includes tomatoes, lettuce, squash, beets, carrots, peppers, radishes, and spinach.
Dave Henderson, who oversees the work at the garden, starts the plants in a greenhouse in early spring, Armstrong said.
While some plants are still in their early stages, some vegetables, such as beets, winter over without being damaged by frost and have been available this year.
At the other end of the season, tomatoes, still green but good, are wrapped in newspaper and stored in a protected area, Armstrong said, adding that they do ripen that way.
