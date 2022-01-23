ONTARIO — Whether Ontario Mayor Riley Hill’s recent committee appointments will be invalidated remains yet to be seen; however, the possibility would be a question for new City Attorney
Jeremy Green to answer when he is ready to address the matter overall with the council. But that might not be at the council’s next meeting, according to Ontario City Manager Brown.
The newspaper has been seeking to find out the result of Councilor Michael Braden’s inquiry over the matter, in which Brown was tasked at the Jan. 11 Ontario City Council meeting to follow up on it with Green. This came after Hill made several committee appointments, two of which were contested, with no input from members of the council.
On Thursday, Brown said that after doing his own research on the matter, “our stuff is a mess.” He said the city’s municipal charter has language that conflicts with city ordinances and council rules. The charter refers to council rules, Brown said; however, the ordinances for each standing committee have differences, with some appointments left to the mayor, some needing council consent and others needing appointment by the council.
A closer look at this shows that in Section 3.7 of the city charter, the mayor “shall appoint committees provided by the rules of the council.” As Brown mentioned, though, ordinances related to committees vary. Respective ordinances for establishing the Planning Commission, Visitors and Convention Board, Budget Committee and Diversity Committee state that members are appointed by the City Council. However, for the airport, golf, parks and public works committees, appointments are up to the mayor with the consent of the council. None of the ordinances give the mayor unilateral power to appoint members of city committees and boards.
“It looks like it’s going to a clean-up exercise, policy wise,” Brown said, adding that Green will come back to advise the council, but “I don’t know if he will be ready by our next meeting.”
Brown said that is because Green is currently “working hard” on matters for the ballot for the May election, including municipal charter changes and the transient lodging tax.
As such, questions over whether the mayor’s appointments were done in accordance with council rules “may have to wait,” Brown said.
