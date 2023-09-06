ONTARIO — It’s an end of an era, the dinosaurs are going extinct — at least the ones the Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit are. But you can still catch them one last time for a Family Fun day. In addition, a jawbone painting class will be held the same day.

The Dinosaurs In Motion exhibit was planned for over a year according to Lynelle Christiani, executive director at Four Rivers Cultural Center. With the event running as long as it did, staff had to bump other events out for the summer, Christiani said, noting that "everyone who booked understood the importance."



