ONTARIO — It’s an end of an era, the dinosaurs are going extinct — at least the ones the Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit are. But you can still catch them one last time for a Family Fun day. In addition, a jawbone painting class will be held the same day.
The Dinosaurs In Motion exhibit was planned for over a year according to Lynelle Christiani, executive director at Four Rivers Cultural Center. With the event running as long as it did, staff had to bump other events out for the summer, Christiani said, noting that "everyone who booked understood the importance."
“Most kids will never have the chance to see something like this,” she said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit for them to see.”
The event had 6,000 hours worth of volunteers, Christiani said they have roughly 70 volunteers, and eight at the exhibit daily. Volunteers were very needed as the exhibit has a total of 12,000 visitors so far.
“I’m hoping well have about 13,000 through by the time we’re done,” Christiani said.
The exhibit has cost a total of $288,000 for the dinosaurs and $3,000 a month on insurance to have the exhibit.
“It has been a phenomenal experience for the community and our staff and our volunteers,” Christiani said. “Thanks to the community.”
On Saturday, the Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit will come to an end. The last day includes a Family Fun Day with snow cones, cotton candy, rock painting, and a bounce house.
There will be a special admission price of two people for $5.
Along with the Family Fun Day, there will be jawbone painting classes for adults and children.
During the class, local artist Andrea Bonadimon will teach participants how to paint an animal jawbone.
Bonadimon will teach youth how to paint at 1 p.m. for $5 a piece and will teach adults how to paint at 3 p.m. for $15 each.
The Family Fun Day is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Four Rivers Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
For more information, phone (541) 889-8191 or visit www.4rcc.com.
