It ‘PaYS’ to team up

Gail Levario, assistant director of employee services at the Department of Corrections, and Todd Orges, executive officer for the Army’s Salt Lake City Battalion recruiting offices, sign an agreement for the Partnerships for Your Success Program, as pictured at Snake River Correctional Institution on Tuesday. The agreement between the U.S. Army and the Oregon Department of Corrections is intended to help soldiers seeking civilian employment to get jobs within the state’s correctional facilities.
ONTARIO — The Snake River Correctional Institution hosted visitors who were not there to see any of the inmates on Tuesday, but rather to see the start of a partnership to keep this and other institutions in the area staffed. A signing ceremony for the Partnerships for Your Success (PaYS) program, a joint effort between the U.S. Army, the Army National Guard, SRCI and the Oregon Department of Corrections, took place in the institution’s visitor center on Tuesday.
In a July 22 email, Amber Campbell, acting communications manager for the Oregon Department of Corrections, explained the purpose of the program. It got its start through a pilot program in Michigan, New York and Virginia.
“The PaYS program is an enlistment option for applicants who enlist into the Army National Guard,” wrote Campbell. “The PaYS program allows [National Guard] soldiers to select up to five Army PaYS partners that will guarantee them a job interview … Applicants are introduced to the PaYS enlistment option during their initial applicant interview with their recruiter.”
During the signing ceremony, Buffy Rider, chief human resources administrator for the Department of Corrections, said she got involved with the venture after she experienced her own difficulty transitioning from the military to the working world.
“I served in the Army for eight years. When I was getting ready to transition out, I just knew that employers were going to be lining up to interview me; I went through all the transition assistance programs, I had achieved a two-year degree which at the time it was like getting a doctorate degree, that’s how excited I was to have that … it took me over six months to get my first interview.”
Gail Levario, assistant director of employee services at the Department of Corrections, served in the Coast Guard. She said the recruitment challenge is even tougher now within the department.
“We have significant overtime, amplified by COVID, we have people who are tired, who are exhausted, morale has taken a hit because of that,” she said. “The Legislature gave us positions they acknowledge we were having a challenge [filling]; We’re having trouble filling those. We can’t get it done, given the environment that we’re competing in.”
According to Levario, the department has 185 correctional officers, sergeants and lieutenants eligible to retire now, 348 when captains are included. A further 369 will become eligible for retirement in the next five years.
“They may not all retire at the same time, but we’ve got to prepare for that.”
Todd Orges, executive officer for the Army’s Salt Lake City Battalion recruiting offices, has 20 years of military experience, including two deployments to Afghanistan. He said the partnership is a reflection of the Army’s core values.
“We are honored to be able to partner together with a team of professionals that are truly focused on providing an opportunity for young Americans to further their commitment after they complete their service in the United States Army,” said Orges, noting that the agreement also represents a cross-section of “corporations, companies and public-sector agencies.”
The agreement was signed before a gathering of local officials by Rider and Orges.
In an interview after the ceremony, Rider told the Argus that the ceremony was originally planned for a year-and-a-half ago, but was delayed due to COVID-19.
“It’s all about finding meaningful employment for the men and women that serve our nation,” she said.
Orges said his excitement for the venture stems from his neighbor’s experience with the program.
“One of my next door neighbors joined the Army Reserves; He is currently reserving as a military policeman,” he said. “We have a PaYS partner … the West Valley City Police Department. Becoming a police officer is actually very competitive in some of the departments. Because of the PaYS program, he was immediately able to get an interview when he separated from the Army and he was hired within 60 days.”
In a phone interview Thursday, Campbell said Assistant Superintendent Jason Bell spearheaded the effort to create the statewide partnership, after a family member told him about it. She said officials at the Department of Corrections responded very favorably when Bell approached them with the program, noting that hiring for its facilities has long been a challenge.
When asked about how the program helps SRCI, Campbell said it fills a need for networking rather than as a response to challenges resulting from COVID-19.
“At this time we do not have a specific goal in mind. We are pleased to be a partner with the U.S. Army PaYS program to work with soldiers leaving their service time with the military to enter into the civilian work force,” Campbell added in a Friday email. “Soldiers possess technical skills, a great work ethic, discipline, teamwork, communications skills and leadership ability.”
