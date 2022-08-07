It ‘PaYS’ to team up

Gail Levario, assistant director of employee services at the Department of Corrections, and Todd Orges, executive officer for the Army’s Salt Lake City Battalion recruiting offices, sign an agreement for the Partnerships for Your Success Program, as pictured at Snake River Correctional Institution on Tuesday. The agreement between the U.S. Army and the Oregon Department of Corrections is intended to help soldiers seeking civilian employment to get jobs within the state’s correctional facilities. 

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The Snake River Correctional Institution hosted visitors who were not there to see any of the inmates on Tuesday, but rather to see the start of a partnership to keep this and other institutions in the area staffed. A signing ceremony for the Partnerships for Your Success (PaYS) program, a joint effort between the U.S. Army, the Army National Guard, SRCI and the Oregon Department of Corrections, took place in the institution’s visitor center on Tuesday.

In a July 22 email, Amber Campbell, acting communications manager for the Oregon Department of Corrections, explained the purpose of the program. It got its start through a pilot program in Michigan, New York and Virginia.



