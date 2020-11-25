VALE
As he comes to the end of his tenure as Vale mayor, having served 12 years, Mike McLaughlin is looking back with great satisfaction at what has happened in the community during his six terms in office.
McLaughlin is being replaced by Tom Vialpando, who won the mayoral race in the General Election earlier this month. McLaughlin shared his thoughts in a recent email.
“It has been my great honor to serve the citizens of Vale and eastern Oregon,” McLaughlin started off. “Some of the accomplishments we made during my tenure [were] the building of our senior center, the new water plant facility, we rewrote the comprehensive plan, we upgraded the swimming pool and parks and invested in the ambulance and fire department with two ambulances and several fire vehicles,” he said.
Obtaining grant money has been a top priority for McLaughlin, he said.
“We built our new Senior Center with a $1.2 million community development block grant,” he said. “The water project, removing the arsenic in children’s water, was another focal point with an $8 million upgrade with $4 million of grant money.”
Additionally, the wastewater treatment plant upgrade was completed with $2.5 million worth of grant money and $300,000 was spent on housing rehabilitation.
McLaughlin said he making an impact on this level is “an accomplishment I’m proud of.
Making the airport more viable with upgrades to the runways with paving from a ConnectOregon grant, makes the city more accessible, he continued.
Other improvements McLaughlin has seen during his tenure include upgrades of city parks with new playground equipment, trees and kiosks, and a new pool liner, all of which were done with grants, he noted.
Another accomplishment seen during McLaughlin’s tenure was acquiring a new building for city hall that is ADA compliant with drive-up capabilities.
“Over the years It has been my distinct pleasure to serve with six different city managers, 15 different council members and dozens of city employees,” he said. “These employees and the volunteers are the heart of the Vale community and what makes Vale so special.”
On the downside, McLaughlin said, he is disappointed with the breakdown of the Vale Chamber of Commerce, and failure to secure a new mushroom facility, and having lost some historical buildings and other facilities during the “snowmageddon year.”
The mayor said he has enjoyed working with the local youth, particularly with high school seniors and their projects over the years, and installations of green technologies in the Vale vicinity.
“My service to the city of Vale has opened many opportunities for our community and made it safer and more healthy,” he said. “I would say that my lasting legacy will be the positive attitude and the many great relationships I’ve built over the years.”
