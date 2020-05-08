ONTARIO — A Washington man was arrested by an Idaho State Police trooper on Thursday morning following a pursuit from Ontario to the Caldwell area, with multiple law enforcement agencies involved.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police, Tyree Johnson was finally stopped and arrested at 11:14 a.m. west of Caldwell, after allegedly fleeing from Oregon State Police in a pursuit that began in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84.
ISP troopers and Payette County Sheriff’s deputies caught up with Johnson, who was driving a sedan on the freeway near milepost 2.
Troopers deployed traffic spikes, and the vehicle made it nearly to Caldwell before it finally stopped.
Johnson was booked into the Canyon County Jail in Caldwell for eluding a police officer, fugitive to Idaho, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic was light at the time and no other vehicles were involved, according to the release.
