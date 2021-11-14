Is there enough local traffic and federal funding for a second bridge from Ontario to Fruitland?

ONTARIO — The city of Ontario is aiming to acquire a portion of the historic $1.2 Trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by Congress and heading to President Joe Biden’s desk. According to a news conference held by the Oregon Department of Transportation on Friday afternoon, Oregon is expected to get $1.2 billion of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In that package is one-time special funding for bridges and electric-vehicle charging, and a “huge amount of discretionary nationwide grants that will be doled out by the U.S. Department of Transportation.” However, it’s uncertain if Ontario will be able to get funding for a new bridge, which local officials have been discussing for some time.
During a media briefing on Friday afternoon, Travis Brouwer, assistant director for revenue, finance and compliance for ODOT, gave a broad overview of how the state might divide up funds and took time to answer questions from the media. This included the newspaper’s inquiry about whether the package might be able to help fund a new bridge in Ontario that spans into Fruitland.
“I can’t comment on a specific project like that,” he said. “We know there have been conversations in the local community about adding a bridge over the [Snake River],” he said. “However, we are focused primarily on preserving the bridges we have.”
That focus will include looking at all the bridges throughout the state that are in need of repair, rehabilitation or replacement, he said, adding that he “unfortunately did not have enough information to respond to the question at this time.”
Brouwer did say ODOT has a list of priority projects that it is starting to develop, which was likely to include a “lengthy list of projects needed in the past.”
Bridges are the single largest investment area of the bill, however a majority of the state’s bridges are more than 50 years old, which is near the age of needed retirement. Brouwer noted that Oregon ideally needs about $405 million per year for bridge projects and has only been able to meet about a 1/3 of that.
The allocation of about $50 Million over five years for bridges, while important, “will not solve all our problems,” he stated.
When it comes to filtering high-priority need, Brouwer said ODOT has “lists coming out of our ears, and we need to filter them down to the actual amount of funding.”
Part of the decision that will need to be made include how to spend $150 Million in the current federal fiscal year that Oregon has “to get out the door very quickly.” Brouwer said while they normally have about four years to work on those, this go round will be “more like four months.”
And the federal funding program is use it or lose it, he stated, adding that ODOT has no intention of losing any funding.
The agency aims to “brief with” the Oregon Transportation Commission this week and is also planning to work with stakeholders and the public about how to invest the funds. Brouwer stated that public webinars will be announced and that there would be “significant public comment opportunity that will build on the work we made a year ago from the 2024-2027 State Transportation Improvement Plan.”
One thing he did note about Oregon’s total funding was that about one-quarter of it slated for sustainable transportation investments, another 1/4 is for preservation, with the remainder going to other areas. It was noteworthy, however, that one-third of the total dollars will remain flexible.
Hill urges getting answers on studies
Reacting to the decision at Capitol Hill, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill pressed city officials during a City Council meeting on Nov. 9 over two studies that could help determine whether the traffic crush being experienced in Ontario could be enough to get federal or state funds for another crossing into Ontario. One of these is a traffic study on East Idaho Avenue that is currently underway, the other is an economic development study that is still pending.
City Manager Adam Brown stated that the city was still waiting on a proposal from Eco Northwest on the economic study.
“How long have we been waiting? There’s other companies,” Hill said.
Brown said he could reach out to others, mentioning that he had also talked to FCS group about the study.
“It’s more important now than ever, because the package has been passed,” he said.
City engineer Paul Woods stated that Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor was conducting the traffic study.
“To date, we’ve got all the data we can get our hands on and we’re working to collect additional data,” he said.
Woods also noted that he was having difficulty getting the subcontractor out which may mean Jacobs has to collect it on their own.
In a phone interview on Friday, Woods further explained that a traffic study on East Idaho Avenue was done in 2018, which was prior to the opening of marijuana dispensaries in Ontario.
“So, we’re updating the study and looking at comprehensive land-use plans for Fruitland and Ontario, and the existing traffic volume, and providing estimates of volumes being created by the dispensary with the purpose of demonstrating the need for additional infrastructure.
Building steam since April of 2021
The cities of Ontario and Fruitland both agreed in April that the infrastructure is needed, and have floated the idea of putting in a second crossing extending Ontario’s Southeast 18th Avenue to an Interstate 84 overpass into Fruitland. A plan to eventually add such a crossing has been in Ontario’s Transportation System Plan for about 20 years.
The Ontario City Council sent a letter in late April to Gov. Kate Brown as well as state and federal lawmakers in Oregon and Idaho expressing the need for a second crossing and the desire to have state and federal resources allocated for that project.
In May, Community Development Director Dan Cummings was tasked with reviewing what getting another route into Ontario would entail, including looking at ODOT requirements.
During the meeting on Nov. 9, Council President Ken Hart asked Woods if he could talk about other engineering projects at the next meeting and where those stood as far as progress. Woods did his best to talk about potential projects that may fit the bill. These include extending water and sewer to Treasure 200 and Navarette Farms, which were recently at 30% design and moving rapidly toward 90%.
“There are a few technical issues, but we’re hoping to have those shovel ready,” Woods said.
Other projects mentioned were the Tater Tot Trail, and a paving project at the municipal airport.
“We know there’s $1.2 Trillion out there,” Hill said to Woods. “Do you have any other projects we should push for and try to get that money? Tell us soon and update us on that stuff.”
Woods said off the top of his head, there was a pavement project on Northeast Oregon, an extension project on Southeast Second, and upgrade to the east side for water and utility extensions and roadway.
The Ontario City Council’s next meeting will be on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at Ontario City Hall.
