ONTARIO — A fire that started outside of a local business on Saturday evening is being investigated as arson, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton.
In a phone interview on Monday morning, he said that crews were responding to a grass fire across the street from Hair of Ontario at 45 N.W. Ninth St. when one of the crew noticed smoke coming from that building.
In responding, crews noticed two fires outside of the business.
“Other than smoke, it was contained to the outside of the structure. It is an arson fire that is under investigation,” said Leighton.
The chief reiterated how fortunate it was that crews were already in the area.
“We were lucky to be across the street,” he said.
