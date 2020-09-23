NYSSA
Farmers who are under the Owyhee Project will have an additional week to irrigate as members of the Owyhee Irrigation Project Committee voted on Tuesday to extend the irrigation season from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9. Oct. 2 was the tentative date by the committee at it September meeting, but when the subject came up as the first item on the agenda the board split 3-to-2 to extend the season.
The earlier date was proposed in order to have a good carryover in to the next growing season. However, John Ellis, manager of the South Board of Control, said his growers wanted more water to prepare their fields for next year.
Owyhee Irrigation District workers are setting up the scaffolding to make repairs on the concrete that supports the ring gate which controls the amount water being spilled from the Owhyee Reservoir for down-stream flow.
About $40,000 is expected to be spent on repairing concrete on the reservoir side of the ring, said Owyhee Irrigation District Manager Jay Chamberlin.
Also the boat ramp behind the dam is in need of repairs again. He said among the repairs needed to replace the gravel underneath the concrete which form the boat ramp. The ramp is often used by boat owners who have cabins several miles above the dam and was slated for permanent closure because it was deemed too dangerous to upkeep.
However, the irrigation district officials and other local people previously banded together make repairs and keep open.
