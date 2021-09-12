LAKE COUNTY — Fire investigators in Lake County are seeking information on wildfire starts in the area, according to a news release from Oregon State Police on Sept. 10.
The Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Police, U.S. Forest Service and Lake County Sheriff’s Office are investigating wildfire causes, including the Cougar Peak Fire, states the release.
The Cougar Peak Fire started on Sept. 7 and is estimated to have grown to 83,339 acres as of Sept. 10, according to information posted on InciWeb. Evacuation levels were increased on Sept. 8 with some areas already being in level 3 (Go Now!) status, as the fire is burning about 15 miles west of Lakeview on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Lakeview Ranger District.
According to the incident overview, smoke is highly visible along Oregon State Highway 140 between Lakeview and Quartz Mountain, as well as along U.S. Highway 395. As such, motorists are urged to use caution in the area and be aware of increased traffic by wildland firefighters bringing in equipment.
Public use restrictions on the forest and neighboring landscapes are still in effect with fire danger at the ‘extreme’ level in Lake and Klamath counties.
Anybody with information regarding a human-caused wildfire in Lake County, is urged to call (800) 442-0776 or text *OSP, and reference Trooper Mike Hansen and OSP Case Number SP21-257103.
