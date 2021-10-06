Sheriff's office Investigators look for suspect in Oct. 1 shooting Public not believed to be in danger Argus Observer Oct 6, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Malheur County Sheriff's Office logo Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. ONTARIO — Investigators are looking for a man who is believed to have shot another man during just outside Ontario city limits on Oct. 1. The victim's injuries were not life threatening.According to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, whose department answered the call, the High Desert Drug Task Force is actively looking for the suspect."We do not believe the public to be in any danger," he said.The men know each other.Wolfe said the altercation took place at about 8:44 p.m. in the 1400 block of Southeast Fifth Avenue in Ontario."Some kind of argument or something between the two people ensued and one person pulled out a handgun and shot the other person," he said.Wolfe said the victim did not require serious medical attention, refused ambulance service and, "in fact, walked himself to the hospital.""Fortunately, the victim sustained minor injuries," Wolfe said, adding that the man was shot in the upper torso. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brian Wolfe Investigator Victim Weaponry Medicine Suspect Desert Task Team Ontario Altercation Attention Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
