ONTARIO — Investigators are looking for a man who is believed to have shot another man during just outside Ontario city limits on Oct. 1. The victim's injuries were not life threatening.

According to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, whose department answered the call, the High Desert Drug Task Force is actively looking for the suspect.

"We do not believe the public to be in any danger," he said.

The men know each other.

Wolfe said the altercation took place at about 8:44 p.m. in the 1400 block of Southeast Fifth Avenue in Ontario.

"Some kind of argument or something between the two people ensued and one person pulled out a handgun and shot the other person," he said.

Wolfe said the victim did not require serious medical attention, refused ambulance service and, "in fact, walked himself to the hospital."

"Fortunately, the victim sustained minor injuries," Wolfe said, adding that the man was shot in the upper torso.

