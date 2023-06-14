Fire - photo 1

Remnants are pictured of the building housing welding classes for Harper High School students that was destroyed by a fire on Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 Photos courtesy Adele Schaffeld

HARPER — The Oregon State Fire Marshal has finished its investigation of a fire at Harper Charter School the day before graduation. The cause is undetermined and accidental. The estimated loss value is $200,000 for the building that housed maintenance equipment along with welding equipment for career technical education students at the rural school.

The total amount of damage however is still unknown according to Superintendent Ron Talbot who is working with the insurance company to determine how much everything inside the building was worth.



Tags

Load comments