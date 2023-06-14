HARPER — The Oregon State Fire Marshal has finished its investigation of a fire at Harper Charter School the day before graduation. The cause is undetermined and accidental. The estimated loss value is $200,000 for the building that housed maintenance equipment along with welding equipment for career technical education students at the rural school.
The total amount of damage however is still unknown according to Superintendent Ron Talbot who is working with the insurance company to determine how much everything inside the building was worth.
According to the lead investigator Field Deputy State Fire Marshal Casey Kump’s report, he was able to determine the start point of the fire, a John Deere Gator utility vehicle. However, he was not able to determine whether the fire was caused from a malfunction on the UTV that had 42 hours of use, or an issue with lithium-ion batteries, which were sitting on the UTV.
Kump interviewed Tyler Kiester, Rod Hall and Superintendent Ron Talbot when he did an on-scene investigation on May 21. Kump also spoke with Kiester over the phone the day prior. Kiester told him it appeared a UTV he had used caught fire after he pulled it back in the storage building. Vale Fire Chief Jess Tolman agreed with that being the cause.
According to the report, Kiester had used the UTV morning to change water on the football field at about 9 a.m. that morning and returned it to the storage building about 45 minutes later. About an hour later, someone told him there was smoke coming from the building. Kiester said when he opened the roll-up door, flames were visible on the bottom of the UTV, with fire looking like it was “dripping down to the ground.”
The report states that those on scene used a fire extinguisher and garden hose to try to put it out, and had just been considering using a chain to drag the Gator out. However, before they could, “it appeared the gas tank ruptured and then fire was all over.” As such, they got out of the building.
The UTV was a 2021 model year and there had been no previous issues with the machine.
During his on-site investigation, Kump noted that he photographed the scene and watched video captured from a camera on the main school building. He noted that there were “lithuim-ion battery cells on the Gator from a Ryobi 19 volt drill and from a 57 volt EGO battery pack” used for a weed-eater.
“All contents in the maintenance building were a complete loss,” reads the report.
Most everything that was flammable was “consumed leaving the appearance of metal frames and component housings still remaining.”
Kump focused on the area of the Gator, looking for any obvious failures, removing items that had fallen on it during the fire. He says the drill was “where the seat was located and the lithium-ion battery cells there and on the floor plan.”
What’s next
Talbot says right now some things are held up with insurance adjusters meeting with the manufacturing companies of the UTV and the battery packs and drill. With that still going, they haven’t been able to start any work yet.
He is hopeful that marshal’s valuation is only for the metal building and not the contents in it; noting they do have rebuild insurance to put everything back.
Demolition of the space also is on hold as there is still equipment that has to be moved.
“It’s hard for me this minute to say where we’re going,” Talbot said. “Our plans are to rebuild, just not exactly sure what the timeline is going to be yet.”
Meanwhile, he is working steadfast as possible getting information to the insurance on the costs and bids for materials in the building, including welding booths and a plasma table, the latter of which was only a week old.
He’s hopeful more will be known in the next couple of weeks so they can plan accordingly for the 2023-24 school year.
Lithium-ion battery safety
Due to the increased popularity of light electric vehicles, such as E-bikes, and a “notable rise in fire incidents from lithium-ion batteries,” the State Fire Marshall in its March newsletter provided related safety information.
The risk with E-bikes, is that damaged or defective batteries can “overheat, catch fire or explode,” according to the National Fire Protection Association. Furthermore, they “emit “toxic gasses during a fire and burn extremely hot, contributing to the rapid growth of these fires.”
Common issues to watch out for with lithium-ion batteries include unusual odor, change in color or shape, too much heat, and if the battery is smoking or not holding a charge.
“Across the nation, lithium-ion fires are catastrophic and fatal.
Safety tips from the NFPA include checking labels to ensure items are listed by nationally recognized testing labs; following manufacturer instructions; only using batteries designed for the device; removing the battery from a charger after it is fully charged; only charging one device at a time; keeping batteries at room temperature; not charging batteries in extreme temperatures (below 32ºF or above 105ºF; not storing in direct sunlight or a hot vehicle; keeping them away from children and liquids; storing anything with such batteries away from exit doors and flammable items; getting qualified professionals for repairs; and finally not putting them in the trash, with recycling being listed as the best option.
According to Nathan Wilson, site manager for Ontario Sanitary Service, they have had fires start due to lithium-ion batteries in the past, with the biggest problem being if a piece of their machinery pierces the battery in a cellphone or laptop.
Wilson said they have a state-sponsored E-waste program offered at no charge for Oregon residents. For this, Oregon residents can take E-waste, including cellphones, computers and laptops to the facility to be recycled at no charge. The place to take them is to the transfer station in front of the facility during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We’re doing our best to keep those out of the trash,” Wilson says.
