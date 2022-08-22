Crime Scene stock art - Argus Observer

Stock photo: Police tape surrounds a crime scene

 Stock art

ONTARIO — An intruder who was shot during a home invasion on Saturday is expected to survive, although he was transported to a local hospital for emergent care following the incident. If he is released from the hospital, Terry Lee Martz, 67, will be taken into custody by law enforcement.

However, it will be Idaho law enforcement, as Martz has active felony warrants out of Idaho. Idaho Department of Corrections had Martz listed on its most wanted list since October of 2020. He was listed as a fugitive with a parole violation for kidnapping/rape/sexual abuse of a minor. According to that information, he had absconded from parole and failed to register as a sex offender.



