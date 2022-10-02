Launching “bottle rockets” or 2-liter bottles filled with water pressurized by the air of bicycle tire pumps was a popular activity. Some students had to duck for cover to avoid the spray from the launching rockets.
ONTARIO — Four Rivers Community School opened its doors to students and their families for an exploration into the realm of all things scientific at its Family Science Night on the evening of Sept. 29.
Numerous stations were set up in the gymnasium, each with a different theme.
Students were able to learn about aerodynamics by folding paper airplanes and determining what shape is most conducive for flight and how to create an abstract painting utilizing kinetic (or movement) energy by pouring paints on a spinning canvas. Those masterpieces were then put on display while they dried to perfection.
Outside the building were “bottle rockets” being launched high up into the wild, blue yonder. The projectiles in question were not fireworks, but actual two-liter soda bottles half-filled with water which were then pumped full of air from a bicycle tire pump until the built-up pressure launched the object upward. The students doing this activity were careful to aim the bottle out toward the field to avoid being doused with water.
Another science station had a virtual reality video game device which featured immersive goggles and a handheld apparatus to navigate these fabricated worlds. This was one of the more popular stations with lines of students and parents waiting for a chance to play.
Chelle Robins, Superintendent of Four Rivers Community School explained more in an email received on Sept. 29.
“Family Science Night is a hands-on experience and an annual fall event at Four Rivers. Our SMILE Science Club has been a part of our middle and high school for about 7 years,” she said.
