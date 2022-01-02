Members of The Sagebrush in Prisons Crew at Snake River Correctional Institution have been working on sagebrush propagation since 2014 in a program that is a partnership with the nonprofit Institute for Applied Ecology and Bureau of Land Management. In 2021, crews successfully raised 42,000 seedlings, which were delivered to the Vale BLM to use in fire rehabilitation for the Indian Creek Fire scar.
Photo courtesy Snake River Correctional Institution
This photo shows a water drop on the west flank of the Indian Creek Fire on Aug. 22. The fire consumed nearly 48,000 acres, and for part of the post-fire rehabilitation efforts, the Vale BLM was able to use 42,000 sagebrush seedlings raised by the Sagebrush in Prisons Crew since April of 2021 at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario.
Photo courtesy Snake River Correctional Institution
A closeup look at the sagebrush seedlings after some growth.
Photo courtesy Snake River Correctional Institution
ONTARIO — The Sagebrush in Prisons Crew at Snake River Correctional Institution recently wrapped up another successful year of sagebrush propagation, according to an email during the week of Christmas from spokeswoman Amber Campbell.
Due to the crew’s efforts, they were able to deliver 42,000 sagebrush seedlings to the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, she said.
The program was started as a pilot at SRCI in 2014 and partnered with the nonprofit Institute for Applied Ecology and Bureau of Land Management in Washington, D.C., and Vale in efforts to improve habitat conditions for species on the decline by sowing and planting seeds.
Inmates use sagebrush plants for post-fire rehabilitation.
In April of 2021, crews began by mixing soil and sowing tiny sagebrush seeds into cone-shaped pots.
They continued with their daily care, watering and fertilizing through the long and very hot summer.
In early November, about 15 inmates helped pull the plants out of cones and box them up for planting.
The seedlings were planted at the site of the Indian Creek Fire that chewed up more than 48,000 acres near Juntura in 2020. The blaze, which was thought to be human caused, consumed priority sage-grouse habitat on private, state and Vale BLM-managed lands in sagebrush, juniper and grassland.
The crew who worked on growing the seedlings is “hopeful for a successful restoration of the sagebrush plant community.”
Following their work, they got to celebrate with a pizza and certificate at a gathering hosted by the project partner Institute for Applied Ecology.
